Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 12, 2023 6:50 PM ETMama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.69K Followers

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call December 12, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam L. Michaels - Chairman and CEO

Anthony Gruber - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Meyers - Lake Street Capital

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig Hallum

Howard Halpern - Taglich Brothers

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Mama’s Creations Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. During today’s presentation all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation the conference will be open for questions. This conference is being recorded today December 12, 2023, and the earnings press release accompanying this conference call was issued after the market close today.

On our call today is Mama’s Creations’ Chairman and CEO, Adam L. Michaels; and CFO, Anthony Gruber.

Before we get started, I’d read a disclaimer about forward-looking statements. This conference call may contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meanings of the federal securities laws regarding Mama’s Creations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to its future earnings, activities, events or conditions.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business base in part on assumptions made by Management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time-to-time in this report and in other documents, which the Company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to factors beyond

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MAMA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MAMA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.