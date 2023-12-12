Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BMEZ: Deep Discount On Beaten Down Sector

Summary

  • BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust is trading at a deep discount and has struggled due to the poor performance of the biotech healthcare sector.
  • The fund's new distribution policy aims to retain assets when times are lean and reward shareholders when things are going well.
  • BMEZ has a focus on private investments, which adds to its risk profile but also presents potential growth opportunities.
Stethoscope and US dollar banknotes on chart or graph paper, Financial, account, statistics and business data medical health concept.

manassanant pamai

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

In October, a few of the technology-oriented BlackRock (BLK) closed-end funds shifted their distribution policies. Stanford Chemist highlighted this earlier at the time of the announcement

