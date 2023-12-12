Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

8x8: Waiting For A Growth Recovery

Dec. 12, 2023 8:28 PM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT) Stock
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
323 Followers

Summary

  • 8x8 provides SaaS interface solutions for contact centers.
  • The company has a strong long-term revenue history, achieving a CAGR of 23.2% from FY2003 to FY2023. On a more recent basis though, growth has slowed down to negative figures.
  • The investment case for 8x8 depends on future growth, as good growth could improve the bottom line massively but low growth could negatively surprise investors.
  • It seems that a part of the low growth is due to a perceived poor offering, making future growth prospects very concerning.
  • Modest growth seems to be priced into the stock price - high growth could massively boost the stock price, but without growth, the stock seems like a poor investment.
call center worker

sturti

8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) provides SaaS interface solutions for contact centers and communications with customers such as Acer, Trek, and Kubota, providing voice, video, and chat functionalities. The company has been able to grow revenues consistently in its long-term history but has stopped on its growth track

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
323 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EGHT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EGHT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EGHT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.