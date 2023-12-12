Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadcom: A 20:1 Stock Split Is Quite Likely

Dec. 12, 2023 9:56 PM ET Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
Michael Fitzsimmons
Summary

  • Broadcom's high stock price (currently $1060.24/share) has surged 90%+ this year. As a result, a 20:1 stock-split is quite likely in the near future.
  • Stock splits in-and-of themselves are no panacea. After all, if I give you a $5 bill and you hand me five $1's back, I am no better off.
  • However, stock splits do have emotional value and also enable small investors to more easily scale-into full positions.
  • In my opinion, Broadcom's strong Q4 earnings report, its excellent free-cash-flow profile, and the VMware acquisition make a stock split even more likely.
  • Meantime, Broadcom continues to be one of the best dividend growth stocks in the entire S&P500 with a 14% increase in the quarterly dividend to $5.25/share, or $21 on an annual basis.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), long one of my favorite technology stocks, has been on a tremendous bull-run this year: +91.6% YTD. The company recently completed its long-awaited takeover of VMware and also released a very solid Q4 earnings report. At pixel-time the stock was

Michael Fitzsimmons
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Comments

Mike_7No
Yesterday, 10:28 PM
I've been long AVGO for awhile now and in all my years owning this stock, I cannot recall a stock split...Do I see a 20:1 coming...not that large of one. I would think a split is on the horizon, but probably more along the lines of a 10:1 or even a 5:1...The stock at this level hurts the retail trader especially if you wanted to write options. Perhaps that causes the stock to become more volatile and Hock Tan might not be into dealing with that....similar to firms like Chipotle, Booking as well as Berkshire.
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 10:38 PM
@Mike_7No - as I explained in the piece:

"The old Broadcom split its stock three times between 1999 and 2006. However, since Avago bought Broadcom and adopted its name in 2015, the stock has not split even once."

More volatile? You mean like the 9% increase yesterday :D

Hock Tan won't have anything to deal with, certainly nothing on the level of integrating VMware ... and even if he did, he can handle it. Besides, two of my other tech stocks split 20:1 (Amazon and Google), and it worked out fine for them. I see no reason why Broadcom can't make it a trifecta.
Philip K Blakeney
Yesterday, 10:28 PM
Sir, u r comparing apples to oranges using 2 of the 3 monopolistic stocks to Avgo. They are competing against the Top Guns, best of the best. Meanwhile, Apple, Amazon,and Alphabet Stifel their competitors. Pandora's Box was open today in a Cal. Ct. by Alphabet's criminal practices.
When has Avgo EVER been sued?
Gm, F, Meta, Google, Amzn, Aapl, Ba... All lawsuits waiting to happen... And it will continue! Let it rain!
Kishore Kunal
Yesterday, 10:17 PM
Stock split not happening for sure
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 10:21 PM
@Kishore Kunal - yeah, that's what everyone said when I suggested Amazon was going to split their stock. And then they did (20:1). So did Google (also 20:1). So, history does not appear to support your opinion.

But I did notice it was only your first comment on Seeking Alpha ... so there is lots of time for you to watch and learn.
magenta17
Yesterday, 10:05 PM
Why not? Longz AVGO! :-)
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 10:08 PM
@magenta17 - I think it is inevitable in 2024. Note Broadcom's annual meeting is typically in early April (i.e. for a shareholder vote on it). Thanks for reading.
magenta17
Yesterday, 10:16 PM
@Michael Fitzsimmons Thanks for covering this and I also hope you're right. Time will tell....:-)
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 10:19 PM
@magenta17 - my pleasure. It's actually quite enjoyable to write articles about Broadcom because the company is such a high performer and Hock Tan's commentary is always so insightful and interesting. And it's always nice to report on the big dividend increases!
Azred
Yesterday, 10:04 PM
Wow! I could handle it at this point + waiting for a little more cash to come into fruition. Diffidently an investment, buy it & forget it! Fascinating. Thank you!
Greghudson68
Yesterday, 10:03 PM
$AVGO is my second largest holding, however, it’s my favorite stock. It’s got growth, dividends and the premiums are juicy for selling Covered Calls.
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 10:06 PM
@Greghudson68 - congrats on your success! As the last chart in the article shows, Broadcom has delivered market crushing total returns over the past decade ... and as long as CEO Hock Tan stays in place, it will likely do the same over the coming decade as well.
Jake1982
Yesterday, 9:58 PM
I hope not!!
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 10:02 PM
@Jake1982 - well, considering your comment was posted only two minutes after the article was published, apparently you only had time to read the title. Regardless, I hope AVGO does split - and 20:1 would be perfect.
Jake1982
Yesterday, 10:08 PM
@Michael Fitzsimmons when I posted the comment I hadn’t. The title was all I was commenting about. I hope they don’t 20/1. Let it run up to over 2k and then maybe
Michael Fitzsimmons
Yesterday, 10:11 PM
@Jake1982 - I was just givin' ya a hard time as I figured as much. I don't see how the stock at $2k+ benefits Broadcom, but ad I mentioned in the piece, there are at least two ways AVGO could benefit from a 20:1 split. But it's ok to disagree - that's what makes a market! Yet as I also said, split or no split, the investment thesis supporting Broadcom continues to be excellent and would not be impacted either way. Me, I like splits ... and I enjoyed 20:1 splits on my AMZN and GOOG ... so why not add AVGO to the group and make it a trifecta?!
