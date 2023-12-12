Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atos: Struggling Business With A Difficult Route To Competitiveness

Dec. 12, 2023 10:17 PM ETAtos SE (AEXAF) Stock
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.69K Followers

Summary

  • Atos’ financial performance has been underwhelming, with low growth and declining profitability. Atos’ acquisitions have failed, and its core businesses are progressively becoming less competitive.
  • Management is seeking to restructure the company, but it is likely too late. We believe they are overestimating the value of both segments given the growth rates and trajectory relative.
  • Looking ahead, we see significant execution risk with limited upside. Even if its weaker segment is spun off, the remaining company is far less competitive than its peers.
  • We suggest investors avoid Atos and consider one of its many better-performing peers, some of which we have covered.

Business woman face, computer and ux coding of young employee with blue light and glasses. Digital code, hacker ai and reading of a female worker at night planning with online cybersecurity data

pixdeluxe

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Atos is struggling currently, reflective of a decade of growing competitive pressures. A large portion of the company appears worthless, with the remaining segment growing in the low single digits. Given the industry trajectory and

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.69K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AEXAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEXAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEXAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.