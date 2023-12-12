Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Inflation Progress Stalls On Sticky Services

Summary

  • US headline inflation edged marginally lower to 3.1% year-on-year while core inflation remained at 4% as residual pricing power in the services sector lingers.
  • Nonetheless, we still expect inflation to break down into the 2-2.5% region through the first half of 2024.
  • While today's report wasn't as good as it could have been, there are still reasons for optimism on sustained lower inflation rates in 2024.

By James Knightley

Inflation pressures linger in key areas

US consumer price inflation rose 0.1% month-on-month or 3.1% year-on-year in November while the core rate (ex-food and energy) increased 0.3% MoM or 4% YoY. This was broadly in line with expectations - although the headline rate was

