Seiya Tabuchi/iStock via Getty Images

Chart of the day

The next chart below really caught my attention and motivated this article. It displays the yield spread between the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) against the overall market (approximated by the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, IVV) in the past 10 years. The yield spread (“YS”) here is calculated as the TTM yield between these two funds (and downloadable as a Google sheet). As seen, the current yield spread is not only substantially above the average in the past 10 years (shown by the green line), but it is also beyond the mean by more than 1 standard deviation.

Author

I am always intrigued by something that happens once in a decade. Thus, I dug in after seeing this chart. The rest of the article essentially is a compilation of the notes and observations I’ve made in this process. In the remainder of this article, I will explain why I prefer SCHD under current conditions over an overall market fund like IVV. In the remainder of this article, I will use IVV to approximate the S&P 500 index as its data are more easily accessible to most investors. My key points are summarized below.

Many of you may argue that IVV of course DESERVES a valuation premium relative to SCHD because it holds growth stocks (like the magnificent seven). You will see why I am very suspicious of this default point of view. Plus, historical data does not support it either. On the opposite, measured by dividends, SCHD has been growing faster than IVV in recent years. The combination of faster growth, lower valuation, and quality holdings has created a much more favorable return/risk profile in my view. Finally, the higher dividend yield from SCHD (~3.7% vs. IVV’s 1.45%) provides another layer of safety against ongoing uncertainties.

SCHD: basic information

Here I won’t cover all the basics of SCHD. Instead, I will only highlight a few features that are directly relevant to the arguments I will make in the remainder of this article.

SCHD tracks an index of 100 dividend-paying U.S. stocks. The following details are quotes from ETF.com with emphasis added by me to highlight the differences:

SCHD’s selection universe only includes firms with a 10-year history of paying dividends. Within that universe, SCHD uses fundamental screens (cash-flow to debt ratio, ROE, dividend yield, and dividend growth rate) to build its portfolio. The objective is to focus on quality companies with sustainable dividends.

As a direct reflection of the indexing methods, the following chart shows how different its top holdings are compared to IVV. As seen, IVV’s top holdings are dominated by tech giants (the likes of FAAMG). While in contrast, SCHD’s exposure is more oriented towards telecommunication services (such as VZ), healthcare (such as AMGN, ABBV, MRK), and staples (such as KO and HD).

Source: ETF.com

As a result of the dramatically different exposures, SCHD is currently trading at a large valuation discount compared to IVV. As you can see from the next chart below, SCHD’s current P/E ratio is around 13.5x only. In contrast, IVV is trading around a P/E of 20.8x, a premium of more than 54%, echoing the YS data we’ve seen above.

With this basic information, now let me fully address the argument that growth stocks DESERVE a valuation premium.

Source: ETF.com

Historical data

First, historical data simply does not support this notion, at least the way I interpret it. As seen in the chart below, admittedly, IVV has been outperforming SCHD in the past decade in total return. However, my points are mainly threefold.

First, looking more carefully, the outperformance is relatively small (207% vs. 177%). IVV’s total return of 207% in 10 years translates into an annual return of ~7.5%, and SCHD’s total return of 177% in 10 years translates into an annual return of ~5.9%. The difference is about 1.6% per annum.

Seeking Alpha

Second, as aforementioned, SCHD has been actually growing faster than IVV in the past few years if measured by their dividends (which is a good measure of their true economic earning in my view). To wit, SCHD has been growing its dividend payouts at a CAGR of 9.43% in the past 3 years and 13.05% in the past 5 years, both more than 2x higher than IVV’s rates of 1.86% and 5.77%, respectively.

Third, SCHD’s faster dividend growth is not achieved at a sacrifice of profitability either. As a simple estimate of these funds’ profitability, I will just divide their P/B ratios by the P/E ratio (both quoted in an earlier chart) to obtain their ROE (return on equity). This simple estimate shows that SCHD’s ROE is ~23.3%, compared to IVV’s 18.8%

Looking ahead, I see IVV’s outperformance in the past 10 years is very unlikely to continue given these factors analyzed above. Especially considering that the current valuation gap is completely out of whack between growth and valuation stocks, I expect good odds for the gap to narrow in the years to come.

Seeking Alpha

Other risks and final thoughts

A few other considerations that are relatively minor but worth mentioning. First, I consider the current overall sentiment is tilted towards the greedy end of the spectrum. The chart below shows the NAAIM Exposure Index. For readers new to the index:

The index is an average of NAAIM member firms’ reported equity exposure, with 0% indication a 100% cash or hedged to market neutral and 100% indicating 100% fully invested in equity.

As seen, the latest reading hovers around ~76, a level that is toward the aggressive end both on an absolute scale and relative to historical levels. The index was below this level most of the time as seen. When others are greedy, it’s better to be fearful.

NAAIM

Second, IVV’s valuation is not only expensive in comparison to SCHD but also against its own historical averages. As seen in the chart above, IVV’s current dividend yield is 1.45% on a TTM basis. Compared to its average yield of 1.65% in the past 4 years, this implies a valuation premium of 14% compared to its own historical record. In contrast, SCHD’s current dividend yield is 3.67%, above its 4-year average by about 13%.

All told, I expect a much more favorable return/risk profile from SCHD than IVV in the years to come. To recap, the key factors are SCHD’s lower valuation, faster growth (again measured by dividend payouts), and holdings that emphasize quality (such as ROE and profit sustainability). For the long-term, I expect ~6% total return per annum for the overall equity market under current conditions (see this article for more details of my method). The dividend yield from SCHD (~3.7%) already provides more than half of my expected total return, providing an effective hedge against the ongoing uncertainties.