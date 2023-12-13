Lari Bat/iStock via Getty Images

ChipMOS (NASDAQ:IMOS) is looking to end 2023 on a high note. The outlook is still dealing with a certain amount of uncertainty, which has been mostly brought about by a contraction in overall demand for semiconductor chips, but the quarterly results are getting better with IMOS heading into the new year. The stock too has been on the rise with the trend seemingly pointing higher. Not only does IMOS appear to be leaving its problems behind, but by doing so IMOS is now in a position to end the year on a high. Still, a hurdle may be in the way. Why will be covered next.

IMOS is on the rise

A previous article from last September rated IMOS a buy even though it faced several headwinds for a number of reasons, including relatively low valuations with, for instance, the stock trading close to book value. In addition, IMOS also pays a relatively high dividend, especially when compared to what is usually the norm for most tech stocks.

The chart below shows why this was the right call to make. The stock closed at $23.19 on September 27, which means the stock has gained about 14% in the past three months after closing at $26.50 on December 8. Furthermore, while the rise in the stock has by no means followed a straight line, the general trend seems to be up with the stock posting higher lows and higher highs.

Source: Thinkorswim app

On the other hand, it’s worth noting that by closing at $26.50, the stock is within pennies of the June 2023 closing high of $26.57, before the stock retreated in the middle of the year. This could trigger some profit-taking, which may lead to a decline in the stock. The stock is also in overbought territory with an RSI value in the seventies after rallying in the last several weeks.

It’s also worth mentioning that IMOS may be close to fair value. Granted, fair value is subjective, but an argument can be made that if earnings grow by 20% on average per year and with TTM EPADS of $1.38, then fair value is around $27.60. This is very close to the 52-week high of $27.24 on an intraday basis. This may be why the stock has peaked in recent months in the $26.50-26.57 region. Much higher could put the stock way past fair value.

While IMOS has shown improvement lately, IMOS is still dealing with an industry slump that continues to reverberate. Some caution is warranted for this reason, something IMOS itself is advocating. From the Q3 earnings call:

“We feel comfortable with our market position, diversity of customers, and strength of our balance sheet. Based on the current industry situation and customers' feedback, there are some ongoing fluctuations in our markets and at our customers that could impact our end results. Therefore, we expect our operating momentum is cautiously conservative in Q4 compared to Q3. This is also in line with what we have heard from some of the largest semiconductor companies. This is mostly an air pocket in the short-term because the long-term growth trends remain strong.”

A transcript of the Q3 FY2023 earnings call can be found here.

Taken together, the stock may be due for a pullback in the near term. Some might want to act accordingly with this in mind.

Why IMOS could still be worth holding on to

Bulls should be prepared for a possible pullback, but completely abandoning IMOS may not be so wise either. Not with IMOS showing signs of moving past the industry slump that has affected IMOS. In fact, IMOS was coming off a streak of five consecutive quarters with a YoY decline in quarterly revenue, but this changed in the most recent quarterly report. IMOS is growing once more.

Q3 FY2023 revenue increased by 6.2% YoY to NTD5,581.6M, the first quarter in the last six with positive growth, which is equal to $173.2M using a USD:NTD exchange rate of 1:32.24. Operating profit rose by 22.7% YoY to NTD487.1M or $15.1M. On the other hand, non-operating income decreased by NTD172M YoY to NTD230.9M, in part due to less favorable exchange rates, which resulted in EPS declining by 13% YoY to NTD0.80, which translates to $0.50 per ADS.

Note that Q3 FY2023 incurred higher tax expenses compared to Q2 FY2023, which affected the bottom line. EBITDA was NTD1,701.2M. IMOS finished the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of NTD11,312M, but this was offset by NTD12,914M of long-term bank loans on the balance sheet. The table below shows the numbers for Q3 FY2023.

(Unit: NTD 1000, except for EPS) (IFRS) Q3 FY2023 Q2 FY2023 Q3 FY2022 QoQ YoY Revenue 5,581,557 5,444,124 5,253,906 2.52% 6.24% Gross margin 15.9% 17.3% 15.5% (140bps) 40bps Operating profit 487,149 521,368 397,175 (6.56%) 22.65% Net profit (attributable to equity holders) 580,565 628,528 671,812 (7.63%) (13.58%) EPS 0.80 0.86 0.92 (6.98%) (13.04%) Click to enlarge

Source: IMOS

IMOS reports monthly revenue and the fourth quarter is off to a strong start with October and November increasing by 25.2 and 20.3%, respectively, YoY. This means monthly revenue has shown positive growth for the last four months after the first seven months of 2023 showed contraction. The consensus is that IMOS will end FY2023 with revenue of around $662-663M.

This still represents a YoY decline in the low teens since FY2022 revenue was $765M, which was in turn much less than FY2021’s $988M. IMOS is expected to report that annual sales have contracted for the second consecutive year during the downturn, but the worst seems to have passed. While they have ways to go before a full recovery, recent months show strong YoY gains, suggesting IMOS is past the trough and may already be in an upturn.

IMOS trades at close to book value

As mentioned earlier, the stock used to trade close to book value. IMOS has a book value of NTD24,474.9M with total assets of NTD45,077.6M and total liabilities of NTD20,602.7M. This translates to a book value of NTD673.1 per share, which converts to $20.88 per ADS with 36.36M of them outstanding.

This stock is priced at $26.50, which means IMOS trades at a price-to-book of 1.27. This is higher than where it used to be a few months ago, which is understandable with the stock price going up in recent months, but it is well below what most in the sector trades at. The median in the sector is around three.

There is another trump card besides relatively low valuations. IMOS pays out a dividend that tends to be much higher than what one can expect from most tech stocks. In fact, the dividend yield for IMOS over the last ten years has been on average around 5%. The most recent dividend was $1.48 per ADS last July, which translates to a yield of 5.6% with a stock price of $26.50.

The 2024 dividend is likely to be significantly less because FY2023 EPS is running below that of FY2022 and IMOS tends to set the dividend at roughly half of EPS. Given the strong revenue growth in October and November, Q4 EPADS is projected to be around Q2’s or at least $0.56, depending on the prevailing exchange rate. A beat is also possible, given the strong numbers thus far for October and November.

This would result in FY2023 EPADS of $1.80, which implies next year’s dividend will be about $0.90 assuming IMOS uses a payout ratio of 50%. This translates to a yield of around 3.4% with the stock priced at $26.50. This is less than usual for those accustomed to seeing higher numbers from IMOS, but it compares quite well against most tech stocks, especially given the downturn.

Investor takeaways

There are several reasons why longs may want to consider reducing their holdings of IMOS, if not close their position entirely. The stock is overbought after a double-digit gain in a couple of months. The stock may be close to resistance, being close to a price region where it topped out before. The stock may also be close to fair value, depending on the method used to calculate fair value.

The near-term outlook for the industry is still clouded by uncertainty. While there are those who are predicting 2024 will be a year of growth for the semiconductor market with a number of industry forecasts calling for growth in the low teens in 2024, semiconductor demand is giving conflicting signals with 2023 almost over. IMOS for its part is taking a cautious approach based on what it is seeing in the market. The downturn has caused the numbers to drop at IMOS for the last two years or so and while the numbers have improved recently, it may still be too early to say the downturn is no more.

Keep in mind also IMOS is primarily based in Taiwan, which means that, similar to other companies based in Taiwan, it too is exposed to any increase in tensions with China were they to occur and all the negative consequences that could have on the stock. In fact, this connection to Taiwan may be a major reason why some have decided to not invest in a stock like IMOS.

While IMOS is not without its risks, I am nonetheless bullish on IMOS. IMOS has more going for it than against it. IMOS is a stock with relatively low valuations that may be on the verge of an upturn if it isn’t already there. The recent quarterly numbers show a steady improvement, suggesting IMOS is past the trough. While trends can change and charts are not infallible, the higher highs and higher lows suggest higher stock prices are in the pipeline.

IMOS also pays a dividend that tends to be higher than the norm in the sector, something that has been the case for many years and is unlikely to change anytime soon since IMOS has a good track record when it comes to profitability, which puts it in a position to pay out a dividend year after year. In a nutshell, IMOS has a solid income statement and balance sheet, above-average dividend, relatively low valuation and may be on the verge of an upturn.

Given the above, bulls may want to consider holding on to IMOS as the stock may have further to rally, especially if the recent improvement in quarterly results continues. Still, it would be unwise to ignore the possibility of a short-term pullback in the stock, if only because IMOS is overbought. Longs may thus want to consider a compromise by holding on to most of their shares, but also locking in some profits after the recent rally

With the possibility of a pullback in the stock likely, it may also not be wise to be adding to holdings at this very moment. Those who are bullish may want to wait a bit before buying due to the risk of an imminent pullback. The charts are pointing higher, but likely only after a pullback in the stock. At the very least, dollar averaging is appropriate due to the likelihood of the stock heading lower in the short term.

Bottom line, longs should probably expect some sort of pullback in the coming days or weeks. Those with a longer horizon can be confident that IMOS is on the right track. So while longs may have to endure the stock heading lower for a while, the stock is likely heading higher beyond the immediate future. IMOS has too much going for it to stay down for too long.