mikkelwilliam

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) when I wrote about it the last time, as I remained very positive about the long-term potential of RKLB. The previous results also showcased that execution was on track. Based on my current outlook and analysis of RKLB, I recommend a buy rating. I still believe RKLB is on track in terms of execution, as seen by the sold-out planned launches for 2024, recovery rate, HASTE contract progress, and delivery of Globalstar milestones. Investors are likely to continue to scrutinize RKLB regarding its ability to execute. Assuming no repeat of the September incident, I think RKLB is well on track to meet its FY27e unlevered FCF target.

Review

Following my September update, RKLB announced that there was a problem with the launch of their 41st mission. Given that RKLB is still in its research and development phase, the announcement caught me off guard because it hinted at a lack of strength in execution, which is crucial. Not to mention that the mission carried a payload from Capella Space, and management had announced it would be launching multiple Capella Space missions this year. Consequently, management lowered their 3Q guide. This naturally created fear within the investment community, which resulted in a sharp drop in share price back to my initial entry price.

Even though I was bullish on the stock, I acknowledge that the announcement was a major killer to my bull thesis. Encouragingly, in the 3Q23 call, management comments regarding the investigation were very positive and expected to end soon with no material expenses incurred. Most importantly, RKLB's launch license remains active, and Electron will return to the pad in late November or early December. In addition, RKLB beat its revised 3Q23 margin guidance, which I view as a very positive sentiment driver as it helps to regain some confidence in investors. While revenue for the 3Q23 was $68 million, as expected by consensus, non-GAAP gross margin was 29.5%, 150bps higher than the upper end of the guided range (26% to 28%). The Launch segment margin, in particular, experienced a 470bps increase compared to 2Q23, even though revenue actually declined.

With the anomaly resolved, I think investors are going to shift their focus to 2024. In the 3Q23 earnings call, management unveiled its 2024 manifest, which anticipates 22 Electron launches (all sold out). Bearing in mind any accidents again, I think this guide has high visibility given the nature of production and launch. A typical rocket production has very long lead times; as such, bookings are done many months in advance. Of all the bookings, management would have chosen the ones that they are confident they have the capacity to launch. More importantly, there are several updates from the recent results that should make investors positive about the future of RKLB. For one, of the 22 launches, 40% will be recovered, which is closer to the ideal target of 50%. Furthermore, 3 of the 22 launches will reflect Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron (HASTE) launches. I believe this is a strong indication of how much trust customers (specifically, the US Department of Defense) have in RKLB (despite the launch mishap). As RKLB continues to demonstrate success in HASTE, at some point the bookings will come in bulk, and that should provide a significant revenue boost to RKLB's financials. Two, I note that RKLB will be approaching its targeted ~24 launches per year, which is key to driving management's long-term 50% adj gross margin target for the Launch segment. Finally, the RKLB Neutron R&D program is proceeding according to schedule, with several milestones achieved in 3Q, such as the completion of Stage 2 structural and cryogenic testing. It is worth mentioning that management has mentioned a high level of demand for the Neutron. However, at this time, RKLB does not have a proven rocket, so these demands have not been converted into bookings. Neutron is anticipated to follow Electron's early launch timing, with test flights conducted first, followed by a gradual scaling of launches as improvements are made. In my opinion, management did well in setting expectations, giving them more time to ensure no operational hiccups again. This also tells me that Neutron is going to be revenue-accretive immediately once RKLB has a proven rocket.

Another emerging concern regarding RKLB is its cash position, which has shrunk from net cast of $330 million in FY22 to just $120 million as of 3Q23. After completing various milestones on the Globalstar contract, RKLB should see improved cash collection on the program in 2024, which should improve its cash position. Keep in mind that RKLB initially agreed to the contract's strict terms, which necessitated the satisfactory completion of several milestones prior to payment and, as a result, put pressure on cash flow due to the timing of collection.

On the space system side, there are a few things that are going on there, but the biggest element is really, as the MDA Globalstar vehicles again start coming off the production line, we have a much clearer line of sight to the revenue recognition as bill materials are pulled to the production floor to assemble the spacecraft and do the testing and so forth. 3Q23 call

On the other hand, Launch contracts provide a more consistent flow of cash. It is common practice for launch customers to make regular milestone payments leading up to the launch date, in addition to an initial deposit of around 10%. As such, with the Globalstar contract hurdle gone and the increase in the number of launches next year, any potential cash liquidity risk should be out of the picture in FY24.

Valuation

rklb Author's work

My previous model was to lay out my expectations in the near term, but I believe a better way of modeling RKLB is to focus on the FY27 metric. Specifically, I am valuing RKLB based on its FY27e unlevered FCF target of $465 million. The question is what valuation multiple to attach to this $465 million. Given the lack of profitable public peers, I used the S&P forward PE multiple as a benchmark (assuming a 100% FCF conversion rate). This time around, I expanded my horizons to peers in a similar industry, Aircraft & Parts, which includes players like Textron, Barnes, and Howmet Aerospace. These peers are currently trading at 18 to 30x their LTM FCF. I think it is fair to assume RKLB will trade at a lower multiple given its little operating history and uncertain long-term adoption rate (while I am positive, it is relatively uncertain compared to an aircraft, for example). Using historical average PE and peers' valuation, I modeled RKLB to trade at 17x forward FCF in FY26.

Risk and final thoughts

Another execution mishap will definitely send the stock down as investors, again, lose confidence in management's ability to execute. This is particularly important to note, as I still consider RKLB in its R&D phase. Consider the September incident; it literally caused the share price to fall by ~30%.

I maintain my buy rating for RKLB despite recent setbacks. RKLB's 3Q23 margin beat and the outlined 2024 manifest, including sold-out launches and progress in the HASTE program, led me to continue being positive about the business upside. I am optimistic about RKLB's potential as it navigates challenges, but any future execution lapses could heavily impact investor confidence.