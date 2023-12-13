Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CACI International: Margins Doomed To Stagnate Due To Governmental Contracts

Dec. 13, 2023 1:09 AM ETCACI International Inc (CACI) Stock
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
1.26K Followers

Summary

  • CACI International operates in a tight-margin business.
  • The company has a decent amount of debt, but solvency ratios indicate that it is managing leverage properly and is not at risk of insolvency.
  • CACI's profitability and margins have been consistent but not improving, making it less attractive for investment. The company's backlog, however, provides stability for future operations.

Government contract concept on missing puzzle

AzriSuratmin

Investment Thesis

I wanted to look into CACI International´s (NYSE:CACI) finances in a bit more detail to see how it has been operating in the recent past and if it showed any improvement. The company seems to operate

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
1.26K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CACI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CACI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CACI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.