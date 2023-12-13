Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why 2024 Could Be Positive For Commodities, Even If Economic Growth Slows

Dec. 13, 2023 2:26 AM ETDBC, GSG, DJP, GCC, BCI, BCD, COM, USCI, FTGC, COMT, PDBC, UCIB, FAAR, COMB, SDCI, CMDY, DJCB, CCRV, DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO, DBB, JJMTF, BCIM
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.3K Followers

Summary

  • Outlook for commodities in 2024.
  • Will slowing growth hurt commodity prices?
  • Commodities demand: What to expect from China in 2024.

A blue financial chart with arrows pointing up

Olena_T

Numerous recent economic indicators have been signaling that economic growth may be starting to slow. Daniel Ghali, Senior Commodity Strategist with TD Securities, explains why softer growth may not lead to lower prices for commodities.

Transcript

Anthony Okolie:

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.3K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBC--
Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund ETF
GSG--
iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF
DJP--
iPath® Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN
GCC--
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund ETF
BCI--
abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.