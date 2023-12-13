Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Macro: CPI - Coming Down Very Slowly

Dec. 13, 2023 1:40 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS
Alhambra Investment Partners profile picture
Alhambra Investment Partners
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • Headline CPI came in at 3.12% in November, that’s .11% lower than October. The headline number is being helped lower by energy prices, which are down 5.4%.
  • From September to October, the headline dropped .46%. For the year, we’ve averaged a monthly drop of .29%. So, the pace of disinflation is slowing.
  • Core CPI dropped a measly .03% to 3.99%, and both price measures remain above the 2% target.

Food inflation

Eoneren

Headline CPI came in at 3.12% in November, that’s .11% lower than October. From September to October, the headline dropped .46%. For the year, we’ve averaged a monthly drop of .29%. So, the pace of disinflation is slowing.

This article was written by

Alhambra Investment Partners profile picture
Alhambra Investment Partners
2.12K Followers
Alhambra Investments is a Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Miami, FL.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TBT--
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TMV--
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
SHY--
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.