Enterprise Products Vs. Legal & General - Which Of The 2 Superior Yield Stocks To Choose

Summary

  • Enterprise Products is considered a golden standard for high-yield stocks, but British Legal & General may be a better choice for many.
  • Both companies offer a high yield, secure distribution coverage, strong balance sheets, and probable dividend growth of 5% in 2024.
  • LGEN's yield and stock appreciation potential are higher but the tax-deferred status of EPD distributions makes it preferable for high-bracket US taxpayers.
Until very recently, I have thought of Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) as the best dividend play around (being an MLP, EPD technically pays distributions but for simplicity, we will use "distributions" and "dividends" interchangeably). However, UK Legal & General (

Ph. D. and MBA. I worked in executive/management positions for big US companies, then ran my own business for about 15 years, and upon exiting, turned to full-time investing. I primarily manage my own funds and consult a limited number of friends and clients.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, APO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long LGEN on LSE.

Comments (1)

Ghost of Graham profile picture
Ghost of Graham
Today, 3:12 AM
Comments (506)
Great coverage of both. Isn’t it funny how taxes and accounts can just ruin an investment? I would love to own EPD but given I’m Canadian and have a Tax Free Savings Account, I can get Enbridge dividends totally tax free.

Likewise I can get LGGNY (ADR for L&G) tax free. I am happy to brag that I bought in at 12.7 on the ADR. Not sure what the dividend will be but forward is about 10%. I am sitting on a 22% gain or so, which is two years of dividends. But I may as well hold. Wouldn’t know where to put that money now.
