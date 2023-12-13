Bet_Noire

When I last looked at e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) in August, I said that despite the company meaningfully raising its full-year guidance that estimates were still too low. I initially placed a “Buy” rating on the stock in February, before taking it “Hold” after a strong run-up in the stock price. With the company reporting results last month, let’s catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a quick reminder, ELF sells cosmetics, skincare, and other beauty products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brands. It also recently purchased the skincare brand Naturium, closing the deal in October. The company markets its products through social media and influencers, and forgoes traditional advertising.

The company implements a fast-follower model where it offers similar popular cosmetic and skincare products at much lower price than prestige cosmetic brands. ELF’s products are sold through both the mass retail and specialty beauty channels. Its largest retail partners are Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Fiscal Q2 Results

For fiscal Q2, ELF cruised past analyst estimates, with quarterly sales soaring 76% to $215.5 million, easily topping the consensus of $197.1 million. International sales were up 157%, with strength in the U.K. and Canada.

EPS, meanwhile, jumped from 36 cents a year ago to 82 cents, which was more than triple the 24-cent analyst estimate.

Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, surged 122% to $60.4 million. The company generated $27.9 million in operating cash flow, up from $12.4 million a year ago.

Gross margins improved by 570 basis points to 71%. The company credited improved transport costs, mix, cost savings, and lower inventory adjustments.

The company saw strong momentum in skincare, with 129% growth in tracked channels versus 10% growth for the category. The company still only has a 1.6% share in the category, while the top brands holds a 15% share.

In color cosmetics, the company is the #3 brand in the country, with a 10.3% market share, although it is #1 among teens at 29%. It saw tracked channel sales climb 51% compared to category growth of 3%. It grew its overall market share by 330 basis points in the quarter.

Company Presentation

Looking ahead, ELF updated its full-year guidance. The company forecast fiscal 2024 sales to grow 55-57% to $896-906 million. Naturium is expected to add $48 million in sales, so its organic outlook increased to revenue growth of 46-48% to between $848-858 million.

That compares to a prior outlook calling for revenue growth of 37-39% to $798-802 million and an original outlook of revenue growth of 22-24% to between $705-$720 million.

It guided for adjusted EBITDA of between $197-200 million and adjusted EPS of $2.47-2.50. Naturium is expected to add $9 million in adjusted EBITDA and 4 cents in adjusted EPS. Excluding Naturium, its organic guidance rose to adjusted EBITDA of between $188-191 million and adjusted EPS of $2.43-2.47.

That compares to a prior outlook of $171-174 million and adjusted EPS of $2.19-2.22. Its original outlook was for $144.5-$147.5 million in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS in the range of $1.73-$1.76.

It is looking for its gross margins to increase by 225 basis points for the year.

Discussing its outlook on its fiscal Q2 earnings call, CFO Mandy Fields said:

“Let me spend a moment on Nielsen tracked channel trends. As a reminder, tracked channels only represent a portion of our sales. When accounting for the acquisition of Naturium, tracked channel data covers about 50% of our sales. Let me provide some context for what we've seen recently in tracked channels and set the stage for what you could see for the balance of the year. For context, our Q2 results were exceptional with e.l.f. growth in tracked channels accelerating relative to Q1 on both a 1-year and 2-year basis. As we look to Q3 and Q4, we believe our tracked channel growth for e.l.f. could range between 20% to 50% growth. In Q3, we could be at the higher end of that range and in Q4, we can be towards the lower end of that range given the compares and the base we are cycling. In both quarters, we could see tracked channel trends on a 2-year basis remain at or above the 90% level we've seen in the latest 12 weeks. Across quarterly, 1-year and 2-year tracked channel data, we continue to drive exceptional consistent category-leading sales growth.”

Once again this was another fabulous quarter from ELF. Sales growth was outstanding in its core color cosmetic category and the company continues to just take share in the space. Teens have flocked to the brand, but it also appears to be gaining traction across demographics.

Skincare, meanwhile, has been a nice, outsized growth driver. With Naturium now on board, it will be interesting to see where ELF will take this category. It should be able to use its strong distribution network to get increased distribution and shelf space for the brand, which has mainly just sold at TGT, Amazon (AMZN), and through its own website.

International growth also continues to be strong since it entered into Canada and the U.K. It has plenty of runway in these markets, and also later should be able to branch out to other countries as well. This is still a bit of a later growth opportunity, but it is setting up a strong base.

The company also saw some nice margin gains as well. The one nitpick with the quarter is that SG&A costs were up a lot, but otherwise this was a good all round quarter.

Looking ahead, I still think analyst sales estimates still look too low. Given typical seasonality and the Naturium acquisition, I’d predict FQ3 revenue to be about $250-255 million, well above the $230 million consensus. And then for FQ4, I’d expect revenue closer to $270 million versus the $250.6 million consensus.

Spruce Point Short Report

In November, Spruce Point issued a short report on ELF, predicting -45% to -65% downside. The crux of their argument was the company’s relationship with marketing firm Movers+Shakers, who it said has tied to the NXIVM cult. In its report, the firm wrote: “Spruce Point believes that to salvage its brand equity, ELF may need to embark on a new and expensive creative re-branding strategy to restore the public’s confidence that it adheres to its values and aligns with female concerns.”

Spruce Point has a very mixed track record, with some good calls and others not so much. This call seems to be grasping at straws in my view, as it’s barely about ELF and all about their marketing company, which was recently purchased by Stagwell (STGW).

Valuation

ELF stock trades around 32.9x the FY2024 (ending March) consensus EBITDA of $208.5 million and 26.3x the FY2025 consensus of $260.8 million.

It trades at a forward P/E of 47.6x the FY24 consensus of $2.65. Based on 2025 analyst estimates of $3.08, it trades at 41.0x.

ELF is projected to see revenue growth of 21% in FY25.

ELF is one of the most expensive beauty stocks, but it is also growing much faster than its peers.

ELF Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Given its growth, I’d place about a 30x multiple on FY25 EBITDA on the stock. Where it gets tricky is that I think the consensus is too low. I’ve already noted I think sales estimates this fiscal year are too low, and I think EBITDA margin estimates also look, as the company is guiding to around 22%, while achieving 31% in the first half. So say $955 million in revenue this year and it grows sales 25% in FY25 gets you to $1.19 billion in revenue and 25% adjusted EBITDA margins, and you are at nearly $300 million in adjusted EBITDA. Place a 30x multiple on that and you have a $165 stock, which is 30% upside.

Conclusion

With the recent pressure on the stock, in part from the Spruce Point report, combined with how low I think current estimates are, I’m going to upgrade ELF stock back to a “Buy” rating. My target is $165.

The biggest risks to the stock would be the macro environment hurting sales if consumers pull back on spending, although traditionally cosmetics sales have performed well during these times. Any loss of reputation could also hurt the stock, although I find the Spruce Point report to be a bit over the top.