Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

e.l.f. Beauty: Upgrading To 'Buy' As Estimates Remain Too Low

Dec. 13, 2023 2:58 AM ETe.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Stock
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3K Followers

Summary

  • e.l.f. Beauty reported strong results once again when it reported its fiscal Q2 earnings.
  • While the company increased its guidance, its forecast still looks too low.
  • Based on my estimates, the company should sail past current EBITDA estimates by a wide margin in FY25.

Lipsticks of different colors in row. Make up beauty concept background.

Bet_Noire

When I last looked at e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) in August, I said that despite the company meaningfully raising its full-year guidance that estimates were still too low. I initially placed a “Buy” rating on the stock

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ELF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ELF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ELF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.