The Sun Is Rising On Japanese Equities

da-kuk

By Tokufumi Kato, PhD

Investors have cheered as Japan continues to emerge from its deflationary doldrums. We believe there’s more room for the bulls to run.

With unique structural tailwinds and multiple macro catalysts, Japan's equity market is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for global investors.

Here are some key factors and trends that, in our view, make Japanese equities a compelling investment choice in the intermediate term.

Structural Tailwinds and Macro Catalysts

A primary driver of Japan's burgeoning equity market is the role of the Bank of Japan (BOJ). Through its accommodative monetary policies, the BOJ is fostering conditions that could lead to a weaker yen, which enhances the competitiveness of Japan's exports and potentially boosts company profits.

While the BOJ is likely to normalize its policies, a slow and measured process is expected, which supports a weaker yen.

Another critical factor is Japan's recent emergence from a long-standing deflationary period which allows for higher nominal growth - a potentially positive signal for equity investors in that it signifies a healthier, more robust economy.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and China are another key consideration. With investors seeking to diversify their portfolios amidst this uncertainty, Japan's market may present a welcome alternative within the region.

Corporate Governance Reform

Japan is undergoing a significant shift in corporate governance with an increasing emphasis on profits and shareholder value. This shift is evidenced in practices such as increased share buybacks and a focus on Return on Equity (ROE), both of which can enhance shareholder value.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange plays a crucial role in supporting broader reform efforts, such as its guidance that companies should focus on the price-to-book ratio.

Companies are starting to unwind the practice of cross-shareholdings, a move that we believe can enhance transparency and improve corporate governance.

Furthermore, there has been a noticeable increase in activism and engagement, auguring positive change in corporate culture.

Capital Flows

We believe Japanese equities present an under-exploited opportunity for global investors. Despite the Japanese equity market generating strong year-to-date returns (the TOPIX up ~25%), Japanese equities appear to remain under-owned by active managers.

The flow from share buybacks by Japanese corporations has been persistent and strong, and there has also been a resurgence in foreign investment and capital flows as market performance led to a profit-taking outflow in September.

Finally, the introduction of the new Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) is expected to stimulate domestic flows, further bolstering the market.

In our view, this compelling blend of favorable macroeconomic factors, progressive corporate reforms and continued investment flows suggests that the sun could keep shining on Japanese equities.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Discussions of any specific sectors and companies are for informational purposes only. This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. Any discussion of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor and ratings are for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. ESG factors are one of many factors that may be considered when making investment decisions.

Commodity futures and forward contract prices are highly volatile, and the commodity markets can also lack sustained movements of prices in one direction, whether up or down, for extended periods. Participation in a market that is either volatile or trendless could produce substantial losses. Price movements of commodity interests are influenced by, among other factors: changing supply and demand relationships; governmental, agricultural and trade programs and policies; climate; and national and international political and economic events. None of these factors can be controlled by the manager.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.