The Sun Is Rising On Japanese Equities

Dec. 13, 2023 2:15 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
Summary

  • Investors have cheered as Japan continues to emerge from its deflationary doldrums. We believe there’s more room for the bulls to run.
  • With unique structural tailwinds and multiple macro catalysts, Japan's equity market is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for global investors.
  • A primary driver of Japan's burgeoning equity market is the role of the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

Flag of Japan on dark blue background

da-kuk

By Tokufumi Kato, PhD

Investors have cheered as Japan continues to emerge from its deflationary doldrums. We believe there’s more room for the bulls to run.

With unique structural tailwinds and multiple macro catalysts, Japan's equity market is becoming

Comments (1)

f
fannoni022
Today, 2:57 AM
Comments (1)
Couldn't agree more. On top of that which is the icing on the cake, Corporate Japan has donne pretty well over the past ten years, with earnings growing even more than their US counterparts. Besides, the Japanese equity market is an earnings driven rise. Multiples have never increased. Average 10 years PER is a small 15.7x ... the rally has lots of legs
