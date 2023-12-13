Kevin Dietsch

Introduction

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) is a stock I started to focus on way more this year, as it is working on an impressive turnaround.

The company wasn't in trouble. It just wasn't growing as fast as it used to, while changing industry dynamics warranted an overhaul of its business model.

My most recent article on the stock was written on October 16, when I used the title Betting On Megatrends: How Honeywell Can Make You Money. Since then, the stock has returned 9%, outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 300 basis points.

Data by YCharts

Now, it's time for an update, as the company is making tremendous progress.

Since my October 16 article, it has released 3Q23 earnings, updated investors and analysts on its turnaround, attended the annual Baird Global Industrial Conference, and engaged in the multi-billion dollar acquisition of Carrier's (CARR) security unit.

So, as we have plenty to discuss, let's get to it!

Positioned For Higher Growth

In my prior article, I highlighted the company's focus on certain megatrends, which it can address using its existing business model and really exploit by improving its business.

Honeywell International is embracing a strategic shift to capitalize on three compelling megatrends: automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition. This reorganization aligns with global market dynamics and secular trends, positioning HON for consistent growth.

These are the three megatrends the company is focused on: automation, the future of aerospace, and the energy transition.

Honeywell International Inc.

During the Baird Global Industrial Conference, the company elaborated on its plans.

For example, roughly 10% of the company's portfolio doesn't fit into the identified megatrends, and there won't be major spins like Garrett or Resideo.

In other words, the ongoing portfolio review is not about radical spins but rather about divesting businesses that do not contribute meaningfully to shareholder returns.

According to the company, this approach is rooted in a commitment to quality, ensuring that businesses earn their place in the portfolio by meeting specific metrics and health criteria.

Within the industrial automation ("IA") sector, Honeywell believes it is poised for innovation and growth.

The company is strategically leveraging its existing critical assets to define a new vision for IA. The focus is on identifying synergies, particularly in technology and supply chain, between businesses like SPS and HPS.

In the energy transition megatrend, Honeywell wants to be even more aggressive.

According to the company, it is not merely adapting to the energy transition; it is actively shaping it.

Honeywell International Inc.

The Energy Sustainability Solutions ("ESS") business, particularly through UOP, is positioned as a key player in this transition. The company acknowledges the coexistence of old and new energy, with UOP expected to grow by nearly 10% in 2023.

During the conference, the company pointed to the scaling of new energy vectors like biofuel and sustainable aviation fuel, indicating a positive trajectory.

Honeywell aims to achieve $1 billion in revenue from Sustainable Technology Solutions within UOP by 2026.

The same optimism can be found in the aerospace sector, as Honeywell maintains a bullish outlook, enjoying the strength of OE demand and impressive growth in Defense and Space.

Honeywell International Inc.

The company sees urban air mobility as a future growth vector, with significant wins already in place.

Investments in programs like the Bell Valor program and Advanced Air Mobility open substantial opportunities for Honeywell. The company has secured contracts with a lifetime value of billions, which reflects a strong foothold in emerging markets.

The picture below shows a part of the Advanced Air Mobility program, which is a project to grow air mobility on a smaller scale. This may be the closest we are to flying cars.

Honeywell International Inc.

On a long-term basis, the company expects mid-single-digit growth in commercial aftermarket sales and defense and space sales. The commercial OE segment is expected to see high-single-digit annual growth.

Honeywell International Inc.

With regard to defense, Honeywell is poised for growth in the defense sector, backed by a book-to-bill ratio greater than 1.0 and double-digit growth in 2023. This means that new orders are growing faster than the company can produce finished products.

According to the company, geopolitical developments and an unlocking supply base contribute to the demand, providing substantial opportunities for Honeywell's defense-related products and services.

In the third quarter, Honeywell's defense segment showed robust performance, achieving 18% organic growth.

This growth marked a significant inflection point, with orders increasing over 30% for the second consecutive quarter.

Based on all of these developments, the company isn't just bullish on a long-term basis, expecting elevated revenue growth but also for the remainder of 2023 and 2024.

For the fourth quarter, sales are anticipated to be between $9.6 and $9.9 billion, representing 3% to 7% organic growth.

The full-year sales guidance was adjusted to the range of $36.8 to $37.1 billion, indicating 4% to 5% organic growth. Segment margin expectations increased as well, with a range of 22.5% to 22.6%.

Honeywell International Inc.

These numbers are quite impressive, considering the fact that industrial companies are facing more and more pressure due to weaker economic growth. This is evident from the long-term decline in the ISM Manufacturing Index, which has been indicating a contraction in demand for almost the entire year of 2023.

Data by YCharts

While acknowledging the volatility in the macro environment, the company expressed confidence in favorable end-market exposures during its 3Q23 earnings call, particularly in aerospace and energy.

Organic growth in 2024 is expected to be led by long-cycle businesses, supported by new product innovation and digitalization efforts.

Furthermore, the company anticipates continued improvement in the supply chain, providing a strong setup for growth in 2024.

Honeywell International Inc.

This brings me to the next part of this article.

Honeywell's M&A

During the special analyst call earlier this month, the company mentioned that it is strategically focused on bolt-on acquisitions, aiming to complement existing business lines and create synergies that enhance overall growth and competitiveness.

For these bolt-on acquisitions, Honeywell has set an enterprise value range between $1 and $7 billion, indicating a preference for deals that are impactful yet not transformational.

Honeywell explicitly stated that it is not actively pursuing transformational M&A.

On December 8, the company officially pulled the trigger. Or at least that's when the deal to buy Carrier's security unit for $4.95 billion in cash was announced. I also discussed this deal from Carrier's point of view in this article.

Bloomberg

According to Honeywell, it is paying a 13x 2023E EBITDA multiple for the business, which is expected to align with the megatrend of automation underpinned by digitalization.

The acquisition, which includes both hardware and software solutions, further supports Honeywell’s recently announced plans to align its portfolio to three compelling megatrends: automation, the future of aviation and energy transition, underpinned by robust digitalization capabilities and solutions. The Global Access Solutions business will enhance Honeywell Building Technologies’ business model of leading with high-value products that are critical for buildings.

Although the company believes that the deal will accelerate innovation (I agree with that), UBS makes the case that the company is paying "peak multiple on peak non-residential construction activity."

I agree with this as well and believe that Carrier is the winner of this deal. Selling this business at 13x EBITDA at this stage of the business cycle was smart.

Honeywell will massively benefit from this deal, but due to the timing, it may have overpaid a bit.

The deal is expected to close at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Bloomberg reported that the company is likely to use cash (instead of debt), as it has $7.8 billion in cash (and cash equivalents) as of September 30.

In 2024, $1.15 billion in debt is coming due, followed by $1.25 billion in 2025.

It has a net leverage ratio of close to 1.0x EBITDA and a credit rating of A.

Valuation

Honeywell is making the right moves, and analysts are incorporating this into their models. This makes the valuation attractive.

Using the data in the chart below:

HON is trading at a blended P/E ratio of 21.9.

Its normalized valuation multiple of the past five years is 23.2x. While this number is above its 20-year normalized valuation of 17.7x, I believe this better reflects the company's growth potential.

This year, EPS is expected to grow by 4.5%. Next year, that number is expected to increase to 9.2%, followed by a potential increase to 9.5% in 2025.

If the company's valuation were to gradually increase to 23.2x by incorporation of the expected growth rates, it could return 14% per year through at least 2025.

Since 2002, HON shares have returned 12.2% per year. This includes its dividend, which currently yields 2.1%.

FAST Graphs

As I always say, a 14% annual return is no guarantee, especially if we were to see a recession in 2024 or 2025.

However, it does show that analysts are buying the company's transition to faster growth, which makes the current valuation attractive.

If I didn't have so much aerospace exposure already (>25%), I would be a gradual buyer of HON stock, as its growth expectations aren't just very impressive but supported by a rock-solid business that is successfully evolving.

Takeaway

Honeywell's strategic focus on key megatrends, including automation, aerospace, and energy transition, positions the company for robust long-term growth.

Recent moves, such as the acquisition of Carrier's security unit, align with its commitment to digitalization and bolstering its portfolio.

Despite concerns about economic weakness, the company's optimistic outlook, strong defense sector performance, and disciplined approach to acquisitions contribute to a compelling investment case.

With a solid financial position and attractive valuation, Honeywell appears well-positioned for sustained success, making it a stock to watch in the evolving industrial landscape.