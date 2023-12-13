Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LVMH: Luxury Winter May Be Slowly Approaching (Rating Downgrade)

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.13K Followers

Summary

  • I continue to view LVMH as an attractive GARP investment; however, near-term outlook going into early 2024 is setting up to be more challenging than previously hoped.
  • LVMH's Q3 performance missed estimates, indicating a slowdown in luxury demand -- likely extending to both volume and pricing.
  • The consensus EPS for LVMH has been downgraded through 2025, reflecting concerns about declining global luxury consumption volume.
  • The updated EPS estimates suggest a fair implied stock price of $190.53/share, leading to a downgrade to "Hold".

Louis Vuitton Island Maison, Singapore

zhnger

I have previously assigned a "Buy" rating to LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) stock, arguing that the conglomerate is well positioned for long-term out-performance in a highly attractive sector, consumer luxury goods. Although I continue to view LVMH as an attractive GARP

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.13K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LVMHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LVMHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LVMHF
--
LVMUY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.