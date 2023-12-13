Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beneath The Skin Of CPI Inflation, November: Core Services Inflation Accelerates On Rents, Insurance, Healthcare

Dec. 13, 2023 3:47 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.4K Followers

Summary

  • Inflation in services accelerated in November for the second month in a row, to an annualized rate of 5.8%, driven by housing, healthcare, and insurance.
  • The CPI for core services (without energy services) on a month-to-month basis rose 0.47% in November from October, or by 5.8% annualized.
  • The CPI for food at home – food bought at grocery stores and markets – rose by 0.2% month-to-month and by 2.9% year-over-year.

August"s Consumer Price Index Report To Be Released Wednesday Showing Latest Inflation Numbers

Mario Tama

But gasoline plunged and durable goods dropped. Food rose further from already painfully high levels.

Inflation in services accelerated in November for the second month in a row, to an annualized rate of 5.8%, driven by housing, healthcare, and insurance. Services is

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.4K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TBT--
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TMV--
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
SHY--
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.