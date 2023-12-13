LRT Capital Management November 2023 Investor Update

Darren415

Dear Friends & Partners,

Our investment returns are summarized in the table below:

Strategy Month YTD 12 Months 24 Months 36 Months Inception LRT Global Opportunities +3.47% +20.50% +5.58% -8.76% +3.25% +19.67% Click to enlarge

Results as of 11/30/2023. Periods longer than one year are annualized. All results are net of all fees and expenses. Past returns are no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this letter for additional disclosures.

November was a good month for our strategy, with our long holdings outperforming our hedges slightly amidst a broad market rally due to declining interest rates. Overall, our market exposure remains very low as I seek to limit risk. I believe the U.S. stock market, is in a “no win” situation for the foreseeable future. The S&P500 is trading at over 25x trailing earnings today1, while short-term interest rates are at 5.25%. In the mid-1990s, when interest rates were around where they are today, the S&P500 traded at 16x earnings. In the mid-2000s (2005-2006), the same index traded at approximately 17x earnings. Looking at the CAPE2 ratio or Shiller PE gives the same answer: the market looks overvalued, especially given the prevailing interest rates.

The Greek philosopher Heraclitus said that “no man ever steps in the same river twice, for it's not the same river and he's not the same man,” which is simply to say that the conditions are always changing. It is true that the index composition has changed a bit since the 1990s and one can argue that the “quality” of the companies comprising the index is higher today, that their true free cash flows are higher and that therefore a higher valuation is justified. However, I think these arguments to be a stretch, as people always come up with justifications why “this time is different” when the market appears overvalued.3

Interest rates in the U.S. sovereign term structure imply swift interest rate cuts in the next 24 months. High yield bond spreads are extremely tight, suggesting absolutely no fears of a recession. At the same time, the valuation in the U.S. stock market suggest that earnings will continue to rise while corporate profit margins remain at record levels. In other words, the market is priced for “perfection”, goldilocks, a “soft landing”, and an immaculate disinflation – pick your favorite adjective. I can’t predict the future, but I have learned that in the financial markets, expectations can change very rapidly (notice the move in interest rates over the past five weeks), and that a plan of action that assumes perfection (like what financial markets are currently implying), is a usually a plan for disaster. As result, I continue to remain cautious and focused on capital preservation.

As always, if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me. Thank you for your ongoing support. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Lukasz Tomicki, Portfolio Manager, LRT Capital