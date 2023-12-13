Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Luna Innovations: The Worst Seems To Be Behind

GrowthInvesting
Summary

  • Luna Innovations announced a rise in revenue for Q3 FY23, driven by strong performance in its communications test business and high demand for its ODiSI sensing product.
  • Despite a drop in net income and margins, the company's solid demand and signs of recovery in inflation and supply chain challenges suggest potential for future growth.
  • The stock price of LUNA is currently in a downtrend but has formed a base around the $6 level, limiting downside risk. The company's valuation is also relatively cheap.

Smart city with speed line glowing light trail surround the city. big data connection technology concept.

Pratchaya/iStock via Getty Images

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) offers fiber optic test and control products. I last wrote about LUNA in March, mentioning that the technical chart looks weak. Since then, it has corrected about 7%, and currently, there is a lot of fear

I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments.

