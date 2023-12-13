aceshot/iStock via Getty Images

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) comprises five Columbia Midwestern and mid-Atlantic gas local distribution utility companies (LDCs) and one gas and electric utility, NIPSCO. The company offers investors a 3.8% dividend and a relatively low beta of 0.49.

US natural gas prices have fallen since last year, and gas production volumes are higher. NiSource is particularly advantaged since its gas service territories are near the massive Marcellus gas reserves in Pennsylvania and West Virginia and the growing Utica play in Ohio.

The bigger uncertainty is what the baseload (reliable) replacement might be for the two NiSource coal generation facilities due to be shut down in 2025 and 2028.

Higher-than-historical interest rates both compete with utility dividend rates and increase financing costs, a negative.

NiSource's price/earnings ratio is high at 17.5.

Although natural gas prices are so much lower this year than last and the utility sector is recovering on the prospect of stable to potentially lower interest rates in 2024, the 10-year US Treasury rate is still higher than NiSource's dividend rate.

So, I am keeping NiSource at "hold."

Macro

The Federal Reserve's current rate is 5.25-5.5% and is not expected to change at this week's meeting.

Inflation has many causes, including the federal overspend resulting in $34 trillion in US debt. An inflation factor much less noticed is that of natural gas, whose price as an energy input is embedded in virtually everything - not just heating, but industrial use, chemicals, coal competition, and electricity. Lower gas prices may help abate inflation in the US.

Third Quarter 2023 Results and Guidance

In the third quarter of 2023, NiSource earned net income of $77.0 million or $0.17/share, ahead of 3Q22 results of $52.0 million or $0.12/share.

For the first nine months of 2023, GAAP net income was $436.1 million, or $0.98/share compared to $518.2 million or $1.18/share for the first nine months of 2022.

For the first nine months of 2023 non-GAAP net operating earnings were $477 million or $1.07/share. Full-year 2023 non-GAAP net operating earnings are expected to be about $1.54-$1.60/share. For full-year 2024, non-GAAP net operating earnings are expected to be $1.68-$1.72/share. Projected annual NOEPS growth rate for 2023-2028 is 6-8%.

Capital expenditures for 2024-2028 are expected to total $16 billion under the company's base plan.

nisource.com

Segments

Gas component utilities are:

*Columbia Gas of Ohio

*Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania

*Columbia Gas of Virginia

*Columbia Gas of Kentucky

*Columbia Gas of Maryland

*NIPSCO Gas

The electric utility is NIPSCO Electric.

Gas segment operating earnings for the first nine months of 2023 are $651.0 million compared to $517.6 million for the first nine months of 2022.

Electric segment operating earnings (NIPSCO Electric only) are $318.0 million compared to $286.9 million for the first nine months of 2022.

NiSource & Starks Energy Economics

Electric Generation

In 2022, the company's electrical generation capacity was 2315 megawatts comprising:

*wind 404 MW

*coal 1177 MW

*natural gas 718 MW

*hydro 16 MW

It is vital to realize that capacity does not equal operation: coal units can theoretically be operated at high rates of 80-90% while wind and solar units may operate at lower rates of 10-30%. Thus, renewable units do not replace baseload units in terms of the operating characteristic of reliability. This has become an increasing issue for the MISO grid.

Per the company (Item 7 in 10K linked above): the 722 MW coal Schahfer units are due to be shut down by 2025 and the 455 MW coal Michigan City units by 2028. Be aware this coal generating capacity comprises about half of NiSource's owned generating capacity of 2315 MW, and likely more of its actual generation since coal is baseload, not intermittent.

The company also plans to shut down its Schahfer gas peaking unit by 2028.

NiSource expects to replace this shutdown capacity with renewables, storage, a new natural gas peaking unit, demand-side management, and power purchases.

The shutdowns are subject to MISO (Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator) - the regional electric grid - approval.

Service territories for NIPSCO Gas and Electric are illustrated below.

NiSource

Natural Gas Supply and Prices

While gas costs are treated as pass-throughs for the gas distribution utilities, availability of supply remains an important factor. Meanwhile, gas prices also compete with coal prices on the generation side. This is a temporary direct boon for NIPSCO Electric because it plans to retire all its coal-fired generation by 2028.

On December 12, 2023, the January 2024 Henry Hub natural gas futures price closed at $2.28/MMBTU. With a warm start to winter, new LNG plants months away, Europe well-stocked (unlike last year's anxiety), plenty of production, and full US storage, natural gas prices have been relatively low, as illustrated below.

EIA

Within the US, the Marcellus (Pennsylvania) price is typically lower than the Henry Hub price.

EIA

The graph above shows how unconventional shale gas production has risen from the Marcellus, Utica, and elsewhere in the last sixteen years.

For both retail gas distribution and electrical generation, NiSource is advantaged by its proximity to the giant Marcellus and large Utica natural gas fields in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. US natural gas production was near yet another new high of 105.0 billion cubic feet/day for the week ended December 6, 2023.

The LNG Factor

Out of 105 BCF/D of daily US gas supply, the current LNG export capacity (demand) is 13.9 BCF/D. According to East Daley Analytics, this capacity is projected to more than double - an addition of 17.4 BCF/D - by 2030, based on newly approved LNG projects. More LNG exports can be expected to provide some uplift to natural gas prices; however, historically new US gas supplies ramp up quickly when incentivized by prices.

Competitors

NiSource is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana. Its largest component utility is Northern Indiana Public Service (NIPSCO). The company operates in two regulated segments: retail natural gas distribution across several states under the Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands to 3.2 million natural gas customers and- in northern Indiana - retail electricity supply to almost 500,000 electric customers, also under the NIPSCO brand.

Although regulated utilities have their own geographic territories and business lines (electricity, gas, water, steam, or a combination) and so don't compete directly, they do compete for investment.

Other fuels such as propane (in the US Midwest) and heating oil (in the US Northeast) compete with natural gas in the residential and commercial heating market. In some areas, regulators encourage the use of electric heat pumps.

Because regulations vary by state, it is useful to see the distribution of NiSource's natural gas customers, shown below.

Starks Energy Economics and NiSource

In the third-quarter investor call, NiSource CEO Lloyd Yates noted, "Customer count across our territories has been growing on average by 0.5% to 1% annually for years, including 2023 to date. Favorable demographic trends have driven inbound migration, thanks to a stable and growing manufacturing base, robust utility and nonutility infrastructure, and low tax rates in the states we serve."

Governance and Regulation

On December 1, 2023, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked NiSource overall governance a 2, with sub-scores of audit (8), board (2), shareholder rights (5), and compensation (1). In this ranking, a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

As of September 2023, NiSource's ESG total risk score of 26 (53rd percentile) was categorized as "medium." Component parts are environmental risk 12.0, social 9.2, and governance 4.9. Controversy level is 3 on a scale of 0-5, with 5 as the worst.

On November 30, 2023, shorted shares were 3.5% of floated shares. (Of interest, the short percentage dropped over two weeks in November 2023 from 4.7% to 3.5%.) Insiders own a negligible 0.27% of the outstanding stock.

The company's beta is on the low side at 0.49: its stock moves with the overall market but much less sharply, as is typical for utilities.

NiSource has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in each state in which it operates. In rate cases, NiSource answers to a wide variety of input from customer-stakeholders.

On September 29, 2023, the largest institutional stockholders, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market, were Vanguard (12.6%), BlackRock (9.7%), State Street (5.2%), Deutsche Bank (4.5%), and Jennison Associates (3.2%).

BlackRock and State Street are signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a group that as of December 4, 2023, manages $57 trillion in assets worldwide and which limits hydrocarbon investment via its commitment to achieve net zero alignment by 2050 or sooner.

Notably, several state attorneys general have issued joint warning letters to members of net zero groups like the Net Zero Asset Managers, the Net Zero Insurance Alliance, and the Net Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance. This list includes companies like Bloomberg, Morningstar and all big four US accounting firms.

The state AGs have not yet followed up with regulation or litigation.

Financial & Stock Highlights for NiSource

The company's closing price on December 12, 2023, was $26.18/share, 90% of its 52-week high of $28.95. The closing price is 90% of a one-year target price of $29.08/share. NiSource's stock market capitalization is $10.8 billion; its enterprise value is $25.2 billion.

Using the company's estimates for 2023 and 2024 EPS of about $1.59/share and $1.70/share respectively gives a price-earnings ratio range of 15.4-16.5.

Trailing twelve- [TTM] returns on assets and equity are 3.0% and 9.5%, respectively.

TTM operating cash flow was $1.9 billion while levered free cash flow was -$1.2 billion.

The dividend of $1.00/share yields 3.8%, below the 10-year Treasury rate of 4.20%.

Data by YCharts

As of September 30, 2023, the company had liabilities of $20.0 billion including $11.0 billion of long-term debt and $2.2 billion of short-term debt. It had assets of $27.8 billion giving it a liability-to-asset ratio of 72%.

The weighted average maturity of the debt is about 12 years, and the weighted average interest rate is 3.93%.

Data by YCharts

NiSource has an average analyst rating from fourteen analysts of 2.3, or "buy" leaning toward "hold." One analyst considers it fairly valued.

Notes On Valuation And Risk

The company's market value per share is well over its book value of $14.67/share, indicating positive market sentiment.

The ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 12.1, suggesting the stock is not bargain-priced.

Like all utilities NiSource is particularly subject to interest rate risk. Higher rates translate directly into higher debt costs for the substantial portion of the company's capital structure which is debt. Higher rates also mean more inter-instrument competition for dividend-seeking equity investors.

Slower economic growth in Ohio and especially Indiana would negatively affect NiSource, as would slower growth in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Recommendations

NiSource experiences relatively favorable state regulatory regimes, especially in Ohio and Indiana, where two-thirds of its natural gas and all its electricity customers live.

It has a high liability-to-asset ratio of 72%, typical for utilities but a risk in this environment given higher-than-previous interest rates.

By price/earnings and EV/EBITDA measures, the company is not bargain-priced. It may appeal to some as a low-beta stock.

Notably, its dividend yield at 3.8% is less than that of a 10-year Treasury.

Assuming long-term Treasury rates drop, NiSource remains an early return-to candidate for its pro-affordable state regulators, especially in its largest states of Indiana and Ohio, its proximity to plentiful natural gas in Pennsylvania and Ohio, and its still-available (for now), reliable, less-costly coal generation units. Until then, I rank it as a hold.