Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NiSource: On Your Mark, Get Set, But Not Yet

Dec. 13, 2023 4:27 AM ETNiSource Inc. (NI) Stock
Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NiSource is a utility holding company for several gas utilities and one gas-and-electric utility.
  • NI stock offers a 3.8% dividend, low beta, proximity to affordable gas reserves, and growing service areas.
  • Challenges include replacing its coal units and competition with high 10-year US Treasury rates.

Winter scene in Columbus, Ohio

aceshot/iStock via Getty Images

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) comprises five Columbia Midwestern and mid-Atlantic gas local distribution utility companies (LDCs) and one gas and electric utility, NIPSCO. The company offers investors a 3.8% dividend and a relatively low beta of 0.49.

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer:

*3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 3 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers

*3 additional in-depth articles = 6 EBEI-only articles;

*3 public SA articles, for a total of 9 energy-related articles monthly;

*EBEI-only chat room;

*my experience from decades in the industry.

Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with an initial discount.

This article was written by

Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
3.66K Followers

Laura Starks is the CEO of Starks Energy Economics, LLC and has a degree in chemical engineering and an MBA with a concentration in finance which she has used to invest personally and share her ideas about energy companies for many years.

She is the leader of the investing group Econ-Based Energy Investing where she delivers actionable analysis of energy companies and the partnerships between them. Features she offers include: 3+ actionable ideas a month, two model portfolios, regular macro discussion, direct access in chat for questions, and regular updates on all current and new ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.