Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund's stated objective is "to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the utilities sector" and is managed by Vanguard.

This is one of my preferred options for diversification and playing the Utilities space in general. While VPU had a pretty rough 2023 for most of the year, when it got in to bear market territory I couldn't help myself and bought in heavily. This was just two months ago, and since that buy call, this has been an alpha-generating sector:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Clearly, this was an opportune trade and those who got in a few months ago were rewarded for their efforts. As someone who rode Utilities down this year, it was a welcome shot higher and I didn't have to wait too long for it!

While this was good news, I have to now think about how things may change as we begin 2024. I am not trying to be alarmist, as Utilities (and VPU by extension) will continue to have a place in my portfolio for the long-term. But I do see this rapid, short-term gain as a signal to be cautious. I no longer see the compelling buy scenario I saw back in October. As such, a downgrade to "hold" is probably warranted, and I will explain why in detail below.

My Main Concern Is Interest Rates (Rather, Expectations)

The general premise for both Utilities (and other income-oriented vehicles like bonds) is that there was quite a bit of value to be had when Q4 got underway. Fixed-income securities, Utilities, and Real Estate were all beaten down pretty good (on average) through the first three quarters. All of these areas were looking pretty oversold, especially since it was becoming clearer than inflation had probably peaked. This meant the Fed could cool the brakes on more rate hikes, which is precisely what happened. That has allowed funds like VPU to rally because a major headwind - even higher interest rates - has likely been taken off the table.

Now, to be fair, this thesis has not changed. I do not expect the Fed to hike rates again and that is a positive for VPU. My concern is that the market has taken notice. The fund has already rallied 12% in a short timeframe. This makes me question how much further it can realistically go without a breather. Further compounding my concern is that the market is beginning to swing in the other direction on rates. Rather than just anticipating no more hikes, investors are anticipating cuts to begin in May or June next year:

Fed Funds Rate (expectations) (Bloomberg)

The fact of the matter is that this really isn't that far away. Just five or six months from now. And I'm not sure we are really in an environment where the Fed can justify lowering its benchmark rate. Yes, inflation has come down. But officials have said repeatedly that 2% is their target. The PCE and CPI, while down on a year-over-year basis, are still elevated above 2%:

CPI & CPE (YOY Change) (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

What I am driving at here is that while inflation may have "peaked" it still isn't where the Fed wants it to be. The fact that this metric is declining is definitely good for equities, Utilities included, and suggests a more dovish Fed in the new year. But does that automatically mean rate cuts will begin in May or June? I'm not so sure, so I will take wins like the one VPU has delivered and get a bit more cautious here.

Why Does It Matter?

To expand on the prior discussion, I will note that much of that concern does not center around Utilities in isolation. With respect to VPU, the problem with investors anticipating an overly dovish Fed next year could mean that bonds, Real Estate, Utilities, and other asset classes that move inversely with interest rates could all have become a bit overbought. The same is true even for just a vanilla equity portfolio of the S&P 500. Stocks and bonds tend to do well with declining rates and cheap money floating around. So while it presents a headwind for VPU, that discussion alone does not uncover all the reasons why one might want to be more cautious on it than on other sectors.

But the fact is that Utilities are more sensitive to interest rate movements and this exists for two main reasons. One, the sector tends to over above-average dividend streams. This makes it more of a "bond proxy" than other equity sectors and tends to draw in investors who are more income-oriented. The same cannot always be said for those who invest in growth strategies.

Two, utility companies tend to be very capital intensive. This is true relative to the broader market and also in isolation compared to years past. Importantly, this is a trend that is anticipated to continue into 2024 and 2025 as well. The simple reality is that utility companies are on the front-lines of the (green) energy transition and this requires a lot of investment to accomplish it:

Capital Expenditures (US Regulated Utilities) (S&P Global)

As you can see, this is a sector that is investing a lot in infrastructure. Perhaps good for the country, but the implication here is this requires a heavy amount of borrowing for the time being. There are a lot of rate hike requests outstanding by utility companies but all the cash that is required is not going to end up being passed through to end consumers. Utility companies are known as heavy debt users and that is still the case - which is why a "higher for longer" interest rate environment is a headwind that particularly glaring for funds such as VPU:

Utility Debt Levels (St. Louis Fed)

Again, this is not meant to scare readers away from this investment idea. Over the long term Utilities have served me well and I anticipate that being the case throughout my career. But that doesn't mean to buy at any cost, and a run-up of 12% in seven weeks is not the type of environment where I want to keep on aggressively buying. This supports my downgrade to "hold".

Valuation Story Is Mixed

My next thought touches on valuations. This was actually a buying argument for me just a few months ago. The Utilities sector saw a drop in current and forward P/E's given the decline in share prices and a reiteration of earnings forecasts by many of the major players. Compounding this was the fact the S&P 500 kept rising - making the divergence between the two indices a central reason for why I wanted to amplify my VPU holding.

But the past is the past. VPU may have seemed like a good value but after a 12% pop, I have to consider that the "value" is less so. True, the P/E valuation is still below where the sector has traded for the past few years. But looking further back in history, we see that current valuations are actually a bit stretched. Given that the interest rate environment today more closely resembles pre-QE periods, this is something to be critical of:

Utilities Sector P/E (FactSet)

The future is as unknown as always, but we can use prior valuations to help guide us as to when a good entry point exists. The fact is that this P/E is all in the eye of the beholder. For those with a shorter term memory, the sector may seem cheap even after the recent gains. But with those that look further back in time - and think it is relevant to do so - then funds like VPU are not exactly bargains now. This is a subjective attribute that I would advise readers consider carefully before making any buy or sell decisions.

Bottom line

VPU has been a real winner for me in the short-term. This has been especially welcome after a year that has seen market gains driven by just a handful of stocks. Looking ahead, I see the merits to owning Utilities as valid as ever because market valuations are up across the board and diversification will hopefully buffer some upcoming new year volatility that I expect.

However, I am going in to 2024 with moderation and realism. VPU does not have a history of going up forever (after all, what does?). The sector's rapid push higher suggests now is a good time for locking in some profit and/or being more selective with any buys. And that is precisely what I will be doing. As a result, I see a good case to downgrade my rating to "hold" and I recommend that my followers approach positions selectively at this time.