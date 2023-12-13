David Gyung

Passive income investors who want or need to generate stable and reliable monthly dividend income should take a look at LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) which is a well-managed real estate investment trust focusing on assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.

LTC Properties manages to cover its dividend with funds from operations and the trust has paid a stable $0.19 per share monthly dividend since October 2016.

I think that the healthcare trust is a good choice for passive income investors to participate in the growth in the healthcare industry, particularly the 65+ age group. Though the real estate investment trust is not growing its monthly dividend, the 7% is well-covered and worth buying, in my view.

My Rating History Regarding LTC Properties

My stock classification for LTC Properties last year was Buy. The healthcare real estate investment trust profits from shifting demographics with the U.S. population set to include a larger share of people aged 75 and over in the next four decades.

The trust is well-positioned in the healthcare market with its senior-focused real estate portfolio and the trust trades at a compelling FFO multiple.

LTC Properties Is An Investment In The Senior Healthcare Market

The health care real estate investment trust owns a portfolio of 208 properties which predominantly include assisted living facilities (130 properties) and skilled nursing assets (77 properties).

With a market value of $1.4 billion, LTC Properties is considerably smaller than its larger competitor, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) which also owns a large skilled nursing facility portfolio and which is valued at $7.8 billion.

In total, the trust had more than $2.1 billion in gross investments at the end of 3Q-23 which makes LTC a medium-sized player in the senior-focused healthcare market.

Gross Investments (LTC Properties)

LTC Properties' facilities are spread out over 27 states and the trust leases its properties to 29 different facility operators. The trust produces the majority of its revenues from cash rent, obviously: 92% of the rental income was paid on a cash basis and it is the second-most important figure for the trust, in my view, after the pay-out ratio.

Cash Rent (LTC Properties)

Most of LTC Properties' facilities can be found in just a small number of states, those that have large retirement populations such as Texas, Michigan, North Carolina, and Florida. These four states alone accounted for more than half of all properties in the trust's real estate portfolio.

Retirement Populations (LTC Properties)

Long-Term Secular Drivers Of Growth

The biggest catalyst for long-term funds from operations growth and growing facility utilization is the shifting composition in the demographic makeup of the United States. With people having fewer children and living longer lives, the senior healthcare market may be one of the most obvious sectors that lends itself to the structuring of a long-term investment thesis.

People aged 75 and older are going to represent a much larger share of the U.S. population until 2060 (and even after that) which is a reflection of increasing life expectancy rates in the West. For healthcare real estate investment trusts like LTC Properties, this means multi-decade funds from operation tailwinds.

Senior Population Growth Projections (U.S. Census Bureau)

LTC Properties Delivers A Well-Covered 7% Yield

LTC Properties' funds from operations comfortably cover the healthcare real estate investment trust's $0.57 per share dividend which is paid monthly. The trust's payout ratio in the last four quarters averaged 84.8%. LTC Properties also has a higher margin of dividend safety than Omega Healthcare Investors which I mentioned earlier as a competitor in the skilled nursing segment.

Omega Healthcare Investors paid out more than 90% of its adjusted funds from operations in the last year. Given a choice between the two skilled nursing-focused healthcare trusts, in terms of dividend safety, I would choose LTC Properties since the dividend is better covered.

Omega Healthcare Investors appears to have higher dividend risks than LTC Properties given its recent operator troubles, OHI's stock also pays a higher yield (8.8%) to compensate passive income investors for those risks.

My stock classification on Omega Healthcare Properties is Buy.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

FFO Potential And Multiple

I think LTC Properties can earn $2.55-2.60 per share in funds from operations this year and $2.60-2.70 per share next year. The dividend pay-out ratio as well as the dividend are unlikely to change, in my view, however, so passive income investors should not expect any upside in the monthly dividend.

With a present stock price of $33.24, the trust's stock is valued at 12.9x this year's funds from operations whereas Omega Healthcare Investors' stock sells for 10.0x funds from operations.

Omega Healthcare Investors' lower FFO multiple is probably due to the trust dealing with some tenant issues and the dividend not having as high a degree of safety as LTC Properties' dividend.

Why The Investment Thesis Might Be Wrong, Drawbacks

LTC Properties offers a well-covered dividend, but the dividend is not growing, which is something that I think works against LTC as an investment. Also, LTC Properties is not immune from running into problems with tenants which may result in cash shortfalls and a temporarily higher payout ratio.

Since the trust has managed to defend a $0.19 per share monthly dividend, I don't think a dividend cut is in the cards for passive income investors.

My Conclusion

LTC Properties is a good choice, in my view, for passive income investors who want to produce recurring, monthly dividend income.

The healthcare real estate investment trust is set to profit from shifting demographics in the United States and a growing share of people aged 75 and older. These trends point to long-term funds from operations growth and better demand dynamics for the senior-focused healthcare industry as a whole.

I also think that the trust is underrated in terms of dividend safety relative to Omega Healthcare Investors. LTC Properties has consistently covered its dividend with funds from operations in the last year and though the dividend is not growing, the 7% yield is a Strong Buy for passive income investors.