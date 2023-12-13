svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a REIT headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, invests in healthcare infrastructure. WELL is restructuring its joint ventures under the 2022 IRS ruling that gave flexibility to operate independent living communities, which are not classified as "healthcare facilities" under RIDEA. These changes allow WELL to manage some of its units, enhancing efficiency and profitability. The senior housing operating portfolio presented a 26.1% increase in Q3 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year. WELL's strategy is to keep acquisitions, raise capital to complement these purchases' funding and restructure joint ventures. These initiatives are working, so WELL should be considered a premium REIT in its sector. However, the market agrees with this assessment wholly, and its valuation is currently expensive. In my valuation analysis, WELL is a good company trading at a costly price tag, which is why I think it is a good "buy" on dips, but for now, I give it a "hold" rating.

Business Overview

Welltower is a healthcare infrastructure company based in Toledo, Ohio. WELL is a real estate investment trust [REIT] founded in 1970. The company started under the name of Health Care Fund, then changed its denomination to Well Care REIT in 1985, and finally changed to Welltower in September 2015. Its ticker name was changed from HCN to WELL in February 2018. In May 2022, WELL completed the formation of an Umbrella Partnership REIT [UPREIT] structure that is a REIT that allows property owners to exchange their assets for shares in the UPREIT.

WELL invests in real estate properties for retirement residences, post-acute service providers, and outpatient healthcare installations in 1,400 US, Canadian, and UK properties. The senior housing provides independent and assisted living homes and memory care communities that deliver mobility and cognitive support for older adults. The post-acute care facilities specialize in rehabilitation after surgery or illnesses to reduce hospital stays. The outpatient medical solutions provide the infrastructure to allow the execution of procedures at a lower cost, keeping patients out of the hospital.

REIT allows commercial real estate income to be distributed among shareholders without corporate taxes due to the pass-through taxable structure. The REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act [RIDEA] is a legislation passed in 2008 for healthcare REITs to allow them to own healthcare assets and have a more direct involvement in the net operating income of their properties. The REIT benefits from the rental income and a part of the operational profits of the facilities managed by a third-party operator. WELL has a significant share of its investments structured under RIDEA and another portion in properties under triple-net leases that provide an income stream without paying taxes, insurance, and maintenance.

In November 2022, WELL received an IRS ruling in a private letter in response to a request submitted by the company. The ruling states that some of WELL's independent living communities are not classified as "healthcare facilities" under RIDEA. Therefore, they are not required to be leased to a third-party operator. Under this ruling, WELL has operational flexibility and can operate the living units directly. The company plans to manage at least half of the 45,000 independent living units in the United States and Canada. This strategy aims to enhance efficiency and profitability by replacing less successful operators while maintaining the ones doing a better job. This should be a tailwind for the following quarters as WELL implements such efficiency measures.

WELL's Growth, M&A, and Strategy Pivots in 2023

The senior housing operating [SHO] portfolio in Q3 2023 presented a 26.1% increase in net operating income compared to the previous year. The growth rate is the second-highest in WELL's history. This substantial high performance was consistent across the US, Canada, and the UK as the demand improved, YoY occupancy grew 220 basis points, and there was around 7% revenue per occupied room [RevPOR]. As a result, the full-year 2023 revenue growth outlook was raised to 9.8%. Furthermore, the expense per occupied room [ExpPOR] was the lowest in WELL's history, with only 2.4% due to reduced inflationary pressure. The strong occupancy rates with low expenses are part of a trend expected to continue due to increased demand for senior housing and lower inflation rates.

WELL has continued to make acquisitions, raise capital, and restructure joint ventures. As of October 30, 2023, WELL's acquisitions sum $3 billion, with another $3 billion agreed upon. Furthermore, in November 2023, WELL raised $1.5 billion through an equity offering to complete funding of the planned acquisitions. Additionally, the properties transitioned to WELL's management have generated stronger-than-anticipated results in the SHO. The Chartwell joint venture was dissolved in a mutually beneficial agreement that covers 39 properties in Canada. WELL will transition the management of two assets away from Chartwell, acquire 23 senior residences, and exit 16 properties by selling its interests to Chartwell. This set of moves shows a clear strategic realignment towards a more streamlined set of operations, which I gather will continue to deliver efficiencies as evidenced by WELL's improving ReVPOR and ExpPOR metrics.

So far, WELL's strategy seems to be working. In November, Seeking Alpha constructed a top 10 list of the best-performing real estate-focused stocks in 2023. WELL appears as number seven in this list of outperformers of the S&P 500, which further corroborates the assessment that WELL is managing its properties adequately, setting it apart from the rest of the pack among REITs.

Premium REIT, But Expensive: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, REITs are generally rather simple to price. In this case, WELL has Funds From Operations [FFO] that seem to be consistently trending higher year over year since 2020. Since December 2020, WELL's FFO has increased at a 13.9% CAGR, from $1.1 billion to a TTM figure of $1.6 billion. This is particularly promising because net debt increased at a CAGR of 2.3% over the same period, implying that the FFO improvement likely came from operating efficiencies. This aligns with the idea that WELL is finding better ways to manage its properties rather than simply growing its FFO due to larger asset-based funding with debt.

WELL holds roughly $16.3 billion in total debt against $2.6 billion in cash. This shows that WELL is an indebted company but within a manageable range as it still has a robust cash reserve, especially after considering its recurring FFOs of roughly $1.6 comfortably cover the net interest expenses of approximately $0.6 billion.

WELL's future appears promising, and its FFOs should grow alongside its increasing revenues. (Seeking Alpha.)

With that, I'd argue it's reasonable to conclude that WELL is well capitalized, with a robust cash-generating business despite its seemingly large debt and ongoing interest payments. Moreover, this, coupled with WELL's promising property management, positions it as a "premium" REIT in its sector, in my view, deserving a premium over the rest of its peers. Naturally, how high such a premium should be is debatable, but WELL is undoubtedly a "better-than-average" type of REIT.

However, at its current market cap of $48.7 billion, it's difficult to imagine much more room for upside. Also, WELL's forward yield is just 2.77%, which isn't particularly appealing in today's higher interest rate environment, where you can easily get roughly 5% risk-free on US government bonds. WELL's price-to-FFO ratio is 30.44, almost three times the sector's median P/FFO multiple of 12.76. Another way we can look at it is that its "FFO Yield" (the inverse of the P/FFO ratio) is a meager 3.28%.

As such, I find it difficult to make a case for undervalued WELL, which should discourage traditional value investors. Yet, its relatively steady long-term FFO growth and ongoing operating efficiencies could potentially attract more enterprising investors looking for safe yield in the healthcare REIT sector. However, I think, on balance, WELL is a "hold" at these levels, mostly due to its already inflated market cap.

2023 has been a good year for WELL shareholders, likely due to its operating efficiencies. (TradingView.)

Conclusion

Overall, WELL is a well-managed REIT with promising ongoing operating efficiencies. It has a compelling FFO-generating profile, which comfortably covers interest expenses. Despite its seemingly large debt load, the company also has a safe cash cushion, reassuring investors that WELL should be able to pivot if there are any macro headwinds. Thus, I feel WELL is a premium REIT in the sector, and its valuation reflects that. Yet, the current price tag appears inflated for new investors, skewing the risk-reward profile unfavorably. Therefore, I believe WELL is a good buy on dips, but I rate it a "hold" until its valuation multiples contract to more reasonable levels.