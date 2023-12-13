Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enbridge: On The Verge Of A Major Bottom (Rating Upgrade)

Dec. 13, 2023 1:00 PM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB) Stock, ENB:CA StockD, ET, US10Y4 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enbridge Inc. stock has markedly underperformed its leading energy infrastructure peers despite a planned acquisition to become North America's largest gas utility platform.
  • Concerns remain over Enbridge's debt exposure and its near-term impact on earnings available for distribution.
  • However, Enbridge's high-quality earnings should support improved buying sentiments as the Fed reaches the end of its rate hike regime.
  • I assessed that moment has likely arrived in October as ENB likely bottomed out, as dip-buyers returned with conviction.
  • I argue why investors should return and benefit from its bottom and snap up its relatively attractive 7.7% forward dividend yield.
Bear Market

DNY59

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) investors are likely in a bind as ENB continues to underperform its leading energy infrastructure peers, even as it looks to close the gas utilities acquisition from Dominion Energy (D) in 2024. Management explained

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
30.43K Followers

Comments (4)

j
jjlaamar
Today, 1:09 PM
Comments (58)
Disappointed in ENB. Been a new investor with them and I’ve been in the “red” every step of the way.
WSLegend profile picture
WSLegend
Today, 1:13 PM
Comments (3.05K)
@jjlaamarg
Good stock. You just paid too much.
B
BCKC
Today, 1:23 PM
Comments (58)
@jjlaamar Time to reinvest div. and buy more. I did, 2400 shrs and over 6k dividends.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (1.67K)
very nice write on enb t y again @JR Research
also i make it the wait on jd becose baba about to make anothre 52 week call t y @JR Research
