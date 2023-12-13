Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

White House And Treasury Housing Leadership Should End GSE Conservatorships

Glen Bradford profile picture
Glen Bradford
4.66K Followers

Summary

  • Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been retaining earnings since 2019 on their path out of conservatorship.
  • The government has been sued by investors for imposing the net worth sweep, but courts have mostly ruled in favor of the government.
  • The White House, FHFA, and Treasury are now engaged in discussions about increasing housing supply and potentially ending the conservatorships.

President Biden Meets With His Competition Council To Receive Update On American Economy

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that were placed into conservatorship in 2008. Since 2019 they have been retaining earnings on their path out of conservatorship. Investors have sued the government

This article was written by

Glen Bradford profile picture
Glen Bradford
4.66K Followers
Glen Bradford MBA contributes to Seeking Alpha primarily to read people's negative feedback so that he can avoid generating unnecessary losses. "Uncertainty will certainly work for me." - Glen Bradford March 2009.Glen wishes you a bright sunny warm day filled with smiles, laughter, and love.The Supreme Court got it wrong, which is sad, but it's not over yet.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMCCG FMCCI FMCCJ FMCCK FMCCM FMCCN FMCCO FMCCS FMCKJ FNMAO FNMAP FNMAS FNMFO FREGP FREJN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Valuemonster profile picture
Valuemonster
Today, 5:54 AM
Comments (919)
Glen,
While it has been a Looonngg wait for Justice to prevail, do you honestly believe Biden & Team are the most qualified to implement a plan and treat $100B fairly?!? I say noooooo. They will piss it away, probably by allocating proceeds to an UNeconimic Monstrosity like Obamacare. Gee, where & when did that happen b4?
While even I would kiss Biden's arse just to get something meaningfully done, do we Trust (that word again) his Admin to treat shareholders fairly?
Bottom line, give Biden & Co $100B and he will piss it away. Trust Biden & Co to treat shareholders fairly!? Odds are against. We are stretching it here. So far in fact, the rubber band is ready to snap IMHO.
Now housing is an absolute mess, & not all of it Biden's fault, but his diagnosis & treatment are more likely to kill the patient than not. JMHO.
What I am ready for, & it's the 'distress guy' in me, is that Biden & Co will look at the Liquidation Preference, and state, "the LP is extremely large & growing....when taking this into account, F&F are 'bankruptcy remote' & u, Mr & Mrs patient shareholders-to-a-fault, get bumkis. Nada. Fly a kite."
Gosh I hope I am wrong, Big Time wrong...
Sotiri, Akham, ghbtlsk -- opinion?
MBI's $8 per share dividend hurts......a lot...
TAGL....VM
d
domenicog7
Today, 5:08 AM
Comments (161)
Thanks
Joaquin Grech profile picture
Joaquin Grech
Today, 4:58 AM
Comments (392)
Groundhog Day all over again
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FMCKJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FMCKJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FMCKJ
--
FNMAS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.