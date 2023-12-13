Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mereo BioPharma: Lagging Stock Despite Positive Data

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Mereo BioPharma has shifted its focus from developing anti-TIGIT molecules to rare disease programs.
  • The company's current pipeline includes programs for Osteogenesis Imperfecta, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-associated Lung Disease, and anti-TIGIT molecule Etigilimab.
  • MREO has a market cap of $276mn and a cash balance of £42.1 million, with a cash runway of 6-7 quarters.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

I covered Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) a few years ago. MREO used to focus on being a developer of anti-TIGIT molecules targeting various solid tumors. The TIGIT space is dominated by Roche’s tiragolumab, whose trials and fortunes

About the TPT service

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-


Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. 

For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.

Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you. 



This article was written by

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
17.33K Followers

Avisol Capital Partners is made up of a team of medical experts, finance professionals and techies, all of whom invest their own money in the picks they share. They aim to help readers find the middle ground between value and growth investing, as they demystify the biopharma industry.

They lead the investing group Total Pharma Tracker where they offer a monthly updated catalyst database, an investability scoring system for quick reference ideas, and direct access in chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important: My Hold rating only means "I will not Buy now." I am not telling *you* to hold, because I see some risks here. But I am also not telling you to *sell*, because, a) the risks are not insurmountable, and b) you may have bought at such a low price that your risk-benefit ratio is acceptable to you. Thus, my “Hold” is a bearish rating, but it is not as bearish as a “Sell” rating.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

F
FinnTrade
Today, 5:06 AM
Comments (13)
You failed to mention the highly convincing fracture data of Setrusumab, published a couple months ago, which alone makes this an attractive investment opportunity. License agreement with Ultragenyx doesn’t make it any less appealing rather coupled with less risk.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MREO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MREO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MREO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.