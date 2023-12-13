Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boeing: 2 Catalysts For 2024

Dec. 13, 2023 5:33 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA) Stock
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.88K Followers

Summary

  • The International Air Transport Association predicts record passenger volumes in 2024, indicating potential for new aircraft orders.
  • Boeing is not expected to be profitable this year, but this is going to change in FY 2024.
  • A favorable economic climate supports an investment in Boeing and the operating margin trend has improved.
  • While not cheap, the risk profile for Boeing is positive.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

nycshooter

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)'s shares went into a massive new up-leg after the company presented earnings for its third fiscal quarter at the end of October and the current rally has enough steam to last well into

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.88K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.