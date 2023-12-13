Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Fixed Income Target Exposure Strategies Can Yield Outperformance

Dec. 13, 2023 5:50 AM ETIG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, ESCR, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, SUSC, IGEB, SPXB, FLCO, KORP, IGBH, IGIB, USIG, BBCB, DRSK, LQDI, SCHI, VCEB, MBBB, LQDB, JHCB
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
832 Followers

Summary

  • The Target Yield strategy features target exposure model in fixed income, which allows investors to achieve higher yield without bearing additional risk from credit rating or duration.
  • The strategy has similar effect from the fixed income Value factor, where we can profit from overweighing the relatively cheaper bonds.
  • It serves as an alternative fixed-income solution that delivers constant yield uplift, and potentially provides excess return under most market conditions.

Pile of gold coins with growing arrows and a dart board on white background.

lerbank

By Carrie Ho & Isabelle Wu

Capturing yield has been crucial for fixed-income investors as yield indicates the expected return. However, higher yield does not come free of charge. It is often accompanied by higher risks of interest rate movements, liquidity, and companies' credit conditions, to

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
832 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IG--
Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF
LQD--
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
IBD--
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF
VTC--
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares
MIG--
VanEck Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.