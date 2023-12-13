Phillip Faraone

Despite another blockbuster quarter, Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) has slumped from substantially higher levels back in September. The recent stock split has apparently provided fuel for stock sales. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the energy drink company on this dip.

Source: Finviz

Demand Isn't Slowing

Only a month ago, Celsius reported Q3'23 revenue surged 104.5% to $385 million. The company hasn't even started growth initiatives for international locations despite peer Monster Beverage (MNST) having over 40% of sales outside of the U.S. providing a massive growth avenue down the road.

The odd part is how the stock has sold off yet again. Celsius is down over $20 for the peak levels just a few months ago despite the strong numbers.

The company just completed a 3-for-1 stock split effective November 15. The additional shares appear to have contributed to the selloff of the stock as traditionally investors are more willing to let go a portion of shares when the amount is doubled or tripled.

Even the latest beverage report through November 18 has Celsius sales still surging over 100%. Competitors like Alani Nu and Ghost Energy are only managing growth rates in the 60% range.

Source: Twitter/X

Celsius did report sales growth below the peak growth rate of 111.6% in the prior quarter. According to IRI, the energy drink only has 10.5% market share in the MULOC category, though the share more than doubled in the last year and the path to easily double sales naturally gets harder.

Decelerating Growth Dilemma

Investors are now caught in the dilemma of how to value the stock with growth rates surely set to decelerate as revenue looks to top $1.3 billion this year. The consensus estimates have revenue growth decelerating to sub-40% in 2024 with revenues hitting $1.8 billion.

Most stocks start trading at lower valuation multiples when sales decelerate, but Celsius already trades virtually in line with the EV/S multiple assigned to Monster Beverage. The energy drink giant only grew sales at a 14.3% clip in Q3, yet the stocks trade at similar multiples.

Data by YCharts

In essence, Celsius is already priced for consistent growth of only 15%. The only issue for shareholders is that the stock has a recent history of trading below the forward EV/S multiple of Monster.

The company is quickly becoming a profit machine to improve the investment thesis. Celsius produced nearly $71 million in Q3 income with cash flow of $91 million based on adjusted EBITDA of $104 million in the quarter.

Going forward, the energy drink company should throw off tons of cash flows to fund international growth or return capital to shareholders. The international expansion plan will start with a launch in Canada in early 2024.

Currently, international sales are nearly all tied to sales in Sweden. Celsius reported Q3 International revenues of only $13.6 million with Sweden contributing $7.4 million in the quarter.

Source: Celsius Q3'23 10-Q

Monster Beverage generated $734 million in quarterly international sales for the September quarter. Celsius would technically have the ability to triple sales alone from just matching the Monster international sales levels.

The stock is likely to trade volatile as growth rate slow from topping 100% to possibly dipping below 40% next year. Ultimately though, Celsius is forecasted to grow at rates doubling Monster Beverage and warrants trading at a higher multiple.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Celsius is attractively priced on the dip. Based on the valuation multiple assigned to Monster Beverage, Celsius should hold at these levels around $50.

Investors should use any further weakness to load up on the stock again as the market has a history of dumping Celsius while sales are expected to continue surging with the international expansion plans ahead.