Andrey Danilovich/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

European Residential REIT (TSX:ERE.UN:CA) is a Canadian REIT focused on Dutch residential real estate. Canadian-listed foreign residential REITs performed well in '21 and have since underperformed their Canadian peers. Foreign residential REITs often outperform in bull markets, but are easily discarded in tougher market conditions when home bias becomes pronounced. After a ~22% decline YTD, we wanted to investigate whether now is the right time to pull the trigger on ERE.

We conclude that the current valuation is probably as attractive as it has been in recent years, but several key risks stand in the way of a Buy rating from us. Recent changes in the Dutch rent control framework threaten the rent growth story that ERE has relied on historically, and a significant amount of soon-maturing mortgage debt is poised to increase interest costs significantly and pressure FFO/AFFO. Much of this is already priced in, and ERE may benefit from an idiosyncratic catalyst (n.b., potential takeover); however, we see comparable or better return profiles elsewhere.

History

ERE is an unincorporated, open-ended REIT, and Canada's only European residential REIT. ERE's root can be traced back to its predecessor entity, European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (ECREIT). ECREIT began as a TSX Venture-listed Capital Pool Company (similar to a SPAC). It reorganized into a REIT following its Qualifying Transaction, the acquisition of an office property in Dusseldorf, Germany for EUR 11MM on January 31, 2017. ERE was formed on March 29, 2019, through a reverse takeover with a previous subsidiary of CAPREIT (CAR.UN:CA) that resulted in CAPREIT having a majority ownership and control over the REIT. CAPREIT continues to hold a ~65% stake in ERE. This move marked the transition from ECREIT to ERE, with the focus shifting from commercial to residential real estate, primarily in the Netherlands.

CAPREIT played a crucial role in the formation and early growth ERE. Initially, CAPREIT established ERE by transferring a portfolio of 41 of its European residential properties to the newly formed REIT for ~ C$634MM. CAPREIT's involvement was significant in providing the foundational assets and operational support for ERES, setting the stage for its growth and expansion in the European residential real estate market. CAPREIT was founded in 1997 and it is currently the largest apartment REIT in Canada.

The other key corporate figure in ERE's development and growth is Maple Knoll Capital. Maple Knoll is a European real estate investor and asset manager founded by Phillip Burns, who was the CEO of ERE from its inception in 2019 until March 2023, when he abruptly resigned.

Today, ERE's portfolio is externally managed by Maple Knoll Capital (commercial) and CAPREIT (residential), respectively.

Portfolio Snapshot

ERE is predominantly an owner of residential properties in the Netherlands (~90% of Q3 '23 NOI), though it owns a small portfolio of legacy commercial properties (~10% of NOI). Its residential portfolio is comprised of 6,896 suites, largely concentrated in the Randstad and Southern regions, which hold the majority of the country's population and major economic centers. The Randstad region is ERE's most significant market, accounting for ~42% of its suite count, ~47% of residential NOI, and ~50% of its IFRS portfolio value.

Portfolio Snapshot (Q3 '23) (Empyrean; ERE)

Since the reverse takeover, ERE has grown its suite count by ~3,900 units (n.b., +79% cumulative suite growth, ~16% CAGR). Since the end of '21, the total suite count has grown ~5% (n.b., ~3% CAGR), driven by net acquisitions in the East and Randstad regions (n.b., North and South essentially flat over this period).

AMR has grown at a ~8% CAGR while occupancy remained materially unchanged (n.b., ~98.5% average), driving a ~13% NOI CAGR (n.b., ~200bps NOI margin expansion).

Dutch residential real estate benefits from several factors unique to the Netherlands. The country's steady labor market, low unemployment, and population growth driven by immigration have historically driven sustainable economic growth. In 2022, GDP per capita was ~EUR 53,200, the fifth highest in the EU. Perhaps more importantly, the Netherlands is extremely densely populated. It is the most densely populated country in Europe, and ranks 16th globally. The population is also spread fairly evenly throughout the country, leaving little unoccupied, non-agricultural land for further residential development. Nevertheless, the majority of the population lives in urban areas, the most significant of which is the Randstad, which includes Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Utrecht. Home to the Port of Rotterdam (the world's busiest seaport outside Asia), the Port of Amsterdam (Europe's 4th busiest seaport), and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (the busiest airport in Europe by aircraft movements), the Randstad is the third most productive region in Europe. Its population of ~8.4MM is comparable to the San Francisco Bay Area.

The commercial portfolio has delivered strong, stable performance over the period. GLA has remained flat at ~451k sqft, with occupancy hovering between 99%-100%, and ~6% annualized ABR growth driving an ~8% NOI CAGR.

Dutch Rent Control Framework

In the Netherlands, rental properties are regulated by the "Housing Evaluation System", which determines whether a suite is classified as "Liberalized" or "Regulated". A suite's classification is based on a "Points" system, which assigns Points to each suite based on factors including size, suite value, energy efficiency, number of bathrooms, appliances, renovations completed, and various others. Landlords can upgrade a suite to increase its Points value, thereby increasing its maximum rent potential.

The number of Points allocated to a suite determines the maximum starting rent for a lease. If this maximum starting rent is higher than the government's prescribed rent control threshold, the suite is considered Liberalized. If the maximum starting rent is lower than the threshold, the suite is considered Regulated. Effective January 1, 2023, the threshold was increased to ~€808 per month from ~€763 in the prior year. Currently, the threshold between Liberalized and Regulated corresponds to 135 Points. If a suite is allocated 135 Points or less at the start of the lease, it is Regulated. If a suite is allocated 136 Points or more, it is Liberalized. The maximum starting rent for each Point level is generally increased annually by CPI, effective July 1 of each year.

Regulated Suites are subject to rent control. Starting rents for Regulated suites are capped, and annual rent increases are determined formulaically. If a Regulated suite's rent is at the prescribed maximum, landlords can only increase rent as the maximum rent increases, generally in line with CPI. In suites where the rent is below the maximum, landlords can increase the existing rent with a maximum percentage set annually by the Dutch government, which considers the tenant's income level, but no higher than the maximum rent according to the Housing Evaluation System.

The Dutch government recently adopted legislation to allow higher indexations for "middle high" and "high" income households that are living in Regulated suites to encourage these households to move to Liberalized suites, to make more Regulated suites available to lower-income tenants.

Landlords can increase the number of Points assigned to a suite while the suite is occupied (e.g., if the landlord upgrades the tenant's appliances), which would increase the maximum rent that can be charged for the suite. At the next annual rent increase, the indexation regulations mentioned above still apply, though the maximum rent associated with the suite would increase based on its new number Points level. The landlord would not be allowed to charge a larger increase to catch up to the new maximum allowed rent, but may propose a higher rent which reasonably compensates for the costs of the improvements. The number of Points assigned to a suite can also increase or decrease while a suite is occupied due to a change in the suite value, which is determined by the local municipality.

Liberalized suites have no legal restriction on initial rents. Historically, there was also no legal restriction on the amount of rent increases. In 2021, the Dutch government enacted a "temporary" cap on annual indexations for Liberalized suites, effective May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024. As of January 1, 2023, indexation for Liberalized suites will be capped at the lower of (i) CPI + 1% or (ii) the annual wage development figure + 1%. For the period from January 1, 2023 to January 1, 2024, the cap limits indexation for Liberalized Suites to the annual wage development figure + 1.0%, resulting in a maximum indexation of 4.1%. Rent increases that can be realized on turnover remain unregulated in 2023.

Suites can convert from Regulated to Liberalized only on turnover. On turnover, landlords have the opportunity to assess the required investment to increase a suite's Points value to 136 or higher and compare the cost of the investment to the incremental benefits described above. In some cases, Regulated suites may already have 136+ Points that will automatically convert to Liberalized suites when a tenant turns over. Likewise, a decreased suite value may cause a Liberalized suite to convert into a Regulated suite at turnover.

On February 27, 2023, the Dutch government introduced the Affordable Rent Act, which will further segment the rental market and introduce new regulations for the new "mid-market" rental segment by extending and amending the Housing Evaluation System. The Act will divide the residential rental market into three segments:

The pre-existing Regulated segment, which will now be called the 'low rent segment', which applies to units with a starting rent of up to and including 148 Points (the 'low rent ceiling', which is comparable to the current rent control ceiling of 136 Points

The 'mid-rent segment', which applies to units with a starting rent between the maximum low rent ceiling and the 'mid rent ceiling' of up to and including 186 Points

The 'high-rent segment', which applies to units with 187 Points or more and is comparable to the current Liberalized segment

Both the low-rent segment and mid-rent segment will become regulated, and these segments will jointly be called the 'regulated segment'.

The Act was expected to enter into force on January 1, 2024; however, with the Dutch government having dissolved on July 8, 2023, it is still being determined whether it will be enforced on January 1, 2024 and whether further changes will be made. According to the Minister of Housing, the regulation of the mid-rent segment will be reevaluated every 5 years, and they expect the legislation to be unnecessary once the shortage of residential units has been resolved. The Minister is correct to believe the laws would not be necessary if the supply issue was resolved; however, the limited availability of land and high population density make this nearly impossible to achieve. Therefore, we see the new regulatory regime as here to stay, and potentially become more restrictive.

Under the new law, it is expected that 187 Points will correspond to a starting rent ceiling of ~€1,100 per month. Indexation of the mid-market rental segment will be capped at the annual wage development figure + 0.5%. The Act also introduces several changes to the Points system:

A cap on the number of Points that can be contributed from property value at 33% of a unit's total number of Points for the low and mid-market segments

More Points will be awarded for units with an energy label of A or higher, while Points will be deducted for units with an energy label of E, F or G (n.b., potentially mitigated by a landlord subsidy for improving units' sustainability)

Additional Points for individual outdoor spaces

A 5% surcharge on the maximum starting rents will apply to newly-built units classified in the mid-market segment, for which construction began before January 1, 2025, and was completed after January 1, 2024.

ERE estimates that the recent changes to the Dutch rent control framework will affect about a quarter of its portfolio and will effectively reduce annualized in-place rents for the total portfolio by ~4%. The ~4% loss of rent will be realized suite by suite on turnover of the mid-market units (n.b., expected to take ~3-5 years to fully flow through). Despite these regulatory changes, ERE expects to continue to achieve rent growth within or above its target range of 3%-4%.

Recent Performance

Earnings and Cash Flow Evolution

In this section, we unpack the drivers of ERE's earnings and cash flow evolution from year-end '21 to Q3 '23. In the table below, we imputed ERE's rental revenue and other income for its residential and commercial segments (n.b., service charges on residential and cost recoveries for commercial) based on its unit count/GLA, average monthly rent ("AMR")/annualized base rent ("ABR"), and occupancy. The imputed total revenue is within <0.2% of the reported figures.

As shown in the table below, ERE's residential rental revenue has grown at a ~10% CAGR over this period (n.b., ~7% growth from '22 to '23 YTD). Roughly two-thirds of the growth is attributable to AMR growth, with the remaining third coming from suite growth. Outsized growth in service charge income drove an additional 80bps of revenue CAGR over the period.

Commercial rental revenue grew at a ~6% CAGR, exclusively attributable to ABR growth, as GLA and occupancy remained materially unchanged. Fluctuations in cost recoveries diluted the total commercial revenue CAGR to ~4% over the period. Overall, ERE's total revenue has grown at a ~10% CAGR.

Revenue Evolution (Empyrean; ERE)

Next, we consider ERE's NOI evolution using reported figures. ERE's ~13% NOI CAGR over the period was ~110bps higher than total revenue as margins expanded by ~80bps. Margin expansion resulted from operating leverage and cost discipline on the property opex line, partially offset by significant realty tax inflation.

NOI Evolution (Empyrean; ERE)

Next, we turn to FFO and AFFO as our preferred cash flow metrics. YTD, FFO has declined ~4% YoY as increasing interest costs outweighed NOI growth and declining G&A. While G&A decreased over the period, some of this will be attributable to ERE's unit price decline affecting unit-based compensation, and is thus not that meaningful. Additionally, the "Other" line includes tax, severance, and other line items that are either one-offs or not meaningful in a QoQ comparison. Therefore, we do not believe one should read too much into the growth rates for this line. A modest ~0.4% increase in the unit count was slightly dilutive to FFO per unit, which is down ~4.4% YTD.

FFO/AFFO Evolution (Empyrean; ERE)

AFFO is down 2.2% YTD and 2.6% on a per unit basis, as its non-discretionary (i.e., maintenance) capex reserves have declined significantly (n.b., ~22% YTD). It is important to note that ERE is using a definition of AFFO which allows management to use its estimate of maintenance capex requirements, rather than realized capex (see excerpt in block quote below). While this is fairly common, and most REITs apply it reasonably, it allows management a fair degree of ability to paint a more favorable picture for itself. We are not alleging that this is the case here, but we are somewhat skeptical of the declining cost per unit estimate implied by these trends. The residential portfolio has not turned over significantly enough to explain this large and consistent reduction in management's assumption but it could be the result of longer-term retrofit plans reaching completion in recent quarters.

Non-discretionary capital expenditure reserve is determined based on management's best estimate of expected annual non-discretionary capital expenditure requirements per suite, divided by four for the quarter, and multiplied by the weighted average number of residential suites during the period. (ERE Q3 2023)

We note that applying a constant capex reserve (n.b., based on Q4 '21 reserve/suite) would result in a 1.2% AFFO CAGR, ~190bps lower than reported, and a ~5% decline in AFFO per unit YTD.

AFFO Evolution: Constant CapEx Reserve (Empyrean; ERE)

While this is a significant difference, we do not believe it obscures anything too worrisome (n.b., capex reserve-adjusted AFFO payout ratio is ~80% vs ~78% reported). Next, we turn to ERE's NAV evolution.

NAV Evolution

In this section, we unpack the drivers of ERE's reported NAV evolution from year-end '21 to Q3 '23. As shown in the table below, ERE's NAV has declined at a ~16% CAGR over this period (n.b., ~26% cumulative decline). Here, it is important to note that the Class B units are carried on the balance sheet as a liability (at market value) but are combined with unitholders' equity to derive the reported NAV figures (n.b., ERE also makes adjustments for goodwill, derivatives, unit-based compensation, and deferred tax items). From Q4 '21 to Q3 '23, a ~8% cumulative decline in the value of investment properties was partially offset by a ~50% decline in the carrying value of the class B liability. Excluding the class B units, total liabilities increased ~5% over the period, reflecting ERE's increased leverage (n.b., D/GBV increased 960bps from 46.8% in Q4 '21 to 56.4% in Q3 '23). In simple terms, ERE's assets have been marked down significantly while leverage has increased, and the value of Class B units has fallen. As the Class B units are economically equivalent and convertible to common units, ERE's declining share price through this period has artificially decreased its reported NAV. We can also see that its average portfolio cap rate has expanded by 83bps, and its valuation NOI has increased at an ~8% CAGR, though it declined modestly in Q3.

NAV Evolution (Empyrean; ERE)

Below, we see that the declining value of the Class B units and the decreasing value of investment properties have been the most significant drivers of ERE's NAV evolution. We also see that the 83bps of cap rate expansion has outweighed NOI growth. NAV per unit has declined at a ~16% CAGR, in line with the total NAV. While the net negative developments on the balance sheet contributed ~98% of the EUR 1.11 of NAVPU dilution, a ~0.4% increase in the unit count contributed an additional EUR 0.02 per unit of NAVPU dilution.

NAV Decomposition (Empyrean; ERE)

Next, we present three scenarios exploring the theoretical NAV evolution holding certain variables constant. First, we look at the average cap rate. As seen below, had ERE not seen the ~80bps of cap rate expansion, total NAV and NAVPU would have grown at a ~9% and ~8% CAGR, respectively (n.b., ~15% cumulative growth). This would have resulted in a NAVPU ~56% higher than actual.

NAV Evolution: Constant Cap Rate (Empyrean; ERE)

Second, we look at NOI. As seen below, had ERE not seen the ~14% cumulative NOI growth, total NAV and NAVPU would have declined at a 31% CAGR (n.b., ~48% cumulative decline). This would have resulted in a NAVPU ~29% lower than actual.

NAV Evolution: Constant NOI (Empyrean; ERE)

Lastly, we look at the other balance sheet items. As seen below, holding total liabilities, the value of Class B units, and assets other than investment properties constant, total NAV and NAVPU would have declined at a ~9% CAGR (n.b., ~15% and ~16% cumulative decline, respectively). This would have resulted in a NAVPU ~15% higher than actual.

NAV Evolution: Constant Balance Sheet (Empyrean; ERE)

Leverage

As discussed earlier, rapidly rising interest costs have been a significant headwind for ERE's FFO and AFFO. The REIT was in fairly good shape from a debt perspective going into '22, with a ~4-year weighted average term to maturity ("WATM") and an entirely fixed or swapped mortgage book. Its only floating rate exposure is on the credit facility, of which ~EUR 106MM was drawn at Q3 '23 (n.b., ~EUR 71MM at Q4 '21).

Debt Structure (Empyrean; ERE)

Looking at the table above, we see that ERE carries a significant debt burden (n.b., ~16x EBITDAFV and ~65% D/GBV including the credit facility vs. ~13x and ~42% for Canadian MF peers and ~7x and 59% for BSR).

It is also striking that the REIT accessed new mortgage financing in May at 4.66%, more than double the effective rate of its debt maturing in '24 and '25. Refinancing the '24 and '25 maturities at that rate would cut LQA FFO and AFFO per share by ~23% and ~25%, respectively.

Valuation

ERE trades for 9.9x and 10.8x LQA FFO and AFFO, respectively (n.b., 10.2x and 11.3x LTM, respectively). With a ~ EUR 0.12 per unit annual distribution, it yields ~7.3%. Based on my NAV estimate, the market is pricing ERE at a ~24% discount and a ~5.4% implied cap rate.

Valuation Summary (Empyrean; ERE)

Our NAV estimate of EUR 2.19 per unit assumes ~EUR 75.3MM of NTM NOI (n.b., ~2.7% YoY growth for residential and ~5% for commercial) and a 4.75% blended cap rate. Our cap rate assumption is based on an LQ NOI-weighted average market cap rate.

Cap Rate Assumptions (Empyrean; various)

Our sources for market cap rates can be viewed here. We also note that our cap rate is materially in line with the sell-side, while our NOI assumption is ~3% lower. Note that we use our cap rate assumption for the South region to the North and East regions due to a lack of recent data on these regions.

The major balance sheet adjustments for the NAV are shown in the table below.

Balance Sheet Adjustments for NAV (Empyrean; ERE)

We apply a 5% discount to NAV to derive our target price, reflecting the fact that ERE is externally managed and to allow for FX risk. Our target price implies ~25% upside to the current unit price and LTM FFO / AFFO multiples of 13.4x / 14.9x (n.b., materially in line with our implied multiples for BSR, a Canadian REIT focusing on foreign residential assets with a similar TEV and market cap).

NAVPU and Target Price (Empyrean)

At first glance, this is a fairly attractive return profile. However, considering some key risks (high leverage, interest mark-to-market liability, threat of tighter rent control, etc.) and availability of similarly, if not more attractively priced alternatives with comparable or less concerning risk profile, we feel a Hold rating is appropriate. The presence of a credible catalyst (see Catalysts section below) and a considerable discount to NAV and Canadian MF peers kept us from a Sell rating.

Risks

Further Rent Control Measures

As discussed earlier, the Dutch rent control framework has become less and less landlord-friendly in recent years. Given the inescapable constraints on new construction, the Dutch market appears fated to a perpetual supply/demand imbalance that will continue to drive high rent inflation in the absence of additional regulation. The most recent changes will result in a ~4% revenue hit for ERE. If this were a one-off, we would not view this as material to the long-term thesis. However, we see a real risk of further restrictions in the future.

As was the case with BSR, rent growth has been the primary driver of value for ERE in recent years. With this value creation lever coming under increasing threat, we are cautious and are looking for a wide margin of safety.

Interest Rate Mark-to-Market

As discussed earlier, ERE has significant interest rate risk on its '24 and '25 refinancings. Roughly 35% of its mortgage debt matures within these two years. These mortgages carry fixed interest rates of 1.4%-1.9% vs ERE's recent mortgage financing at ~4.7%. Marking these mortgages would result in ~EUR 9MM of incremental interest costs (n.b., EUR ~0.04 per unit, ~23% and ~25% of LAQ FFO and AFFO, respectively). Unless interest rates fall significantly, this will obviously be a significant headwind for the foreseeable future and may challenge the sell-side belief that '24E FFO will begin to inflect in '24.

Interest rate MtM Value Impact (Empyrean; ERE)

While this presents a relatively immaterial drag on our target price, we believe that the market will need to see positive FFO or AFFO per share development to reprice the units significantly.

Catalysts

Conclusion of Strategic Review

In June, ERE announced it had begun working with CBRE on a strategic review. So far, very little has come of this engagement. On September 23, an article from CoStar mentioned that 6-8 bids had been submitted on ERE's portfolio at deep discounts >25% to fair value. The purported bidders included Maple Knoll (controlled by former CEO Phillip Burns), Apollo, Rubens Capital Partners, Urban Interest, and ZBI. A bid at C $ 3.00 would imply a ~5% cap rate, which could be manageable for a private equity buyer who can raise debt at ~5% in the current financing environment. Even if a buyer was interested at C$3.00, it is unclear if unitholders, including the majority owner, CAPREIT, would accept this price. For higher prices, investors will likely have to wait for bond yields to come down and credit conditions to improve. A potential takeover does not appear to be priced in at the moment, so any developments in this regard would be a major catalyst.

ERE Share Price History (CapIQ)

Summary

The past few years have not been kind to ERE. Changes to the Dutch rent control framework and rising interest rates have more than offset its stellar rent growth. Now near all-time lows, ERE screens very cheap. However, the impact of the recent rent control regulation, the threat of tighter regulation in the future, and a significant interest rate mark-to-market liability have tempered our enthusiasm for this REIT. We see several opportunities with more attractive risk/return profiles (e.g., Flagship, Northview, and Tricon). We may be comfortable initiating a small, option-sized position around C$2.25, given the idiosyncratic potential takeover catalyst.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.