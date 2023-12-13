Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eventbrite's Marketplace Focus Creates An Increased Disconnect With The Stock

Dec. 13, 2023 9:22 AM ETEventbrite, Inc. (EB) StockLYV, SEAT, SEATW1 Comment
Daniel Shvartsman profile picture
Daniel Shvartsman
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Eventbrite's business has finished its post-COVID recovery in a better spot than it started.
  • Management's strategic shift to view itself a two-sided marketplace appears to be paying off in business focus and visibility.
  • The company is free cash flow positive, close to GAAP net income profitability, and has a solid balance sheet well-suited for the current interest rate environment.
  • For all this, Eventbrite's stock trades closer to Covid and 2022 bear market lows.
  • While things can go wrong in Eventbrite's business, the stock's risk-reward is attractive.

Eventbrite headquarters in downtown San Francisco

Sundry Photography

The dichotomy between investing in value and investing in growth is a surface-level one. It's better to say that what we're looking for in a stock is a disconnect between what it should be worth and what it's trading

This article was written by

Daniel Shvartsman profile picture
Daniel Shvartsman
1.48K Followers
I am a long-term stock investor and registered investment adviser who has been investing for the past decade. I started Middle Coast Investing, an investment advisory firm, in 2023, and have managed my own accounts as well as those of a few family members and friends, mostly U.S. based (I manage one Europe-focused account) for the past decade plus. I am also building a guide to investing called a Short Investing Guide, and exploring other projects.I worked for Seeking Alpha from 2012-2020 in a variety of roles, most recently Director of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace and host of the Marketplace Roundtable, as well as Podcast coordinator and co-host of the Razor's Edge. I previously worked as managing editor of Seeking Alpha PRO and director of Content Strategy. You can find my previous SA account here - http://seekingalpha.com/author/sa-editor-daniel-shvartsman - in case you want to see any of my work.I founded a podcast studio - Shortman Studios - in 2020, where I co-host the investing podcast The Razor's Edge as well the music podcast A Positive Jam. I continue to co-host The Razor’s Edge with SA author Akram's Razor. The show is an investing podcast that combines a prop trader’s viewpoint and deep-dive fundamental research to provide a unique take on the markets. We start with a theme or idea from Akram’s investing, then break it down to understand what goes into the idea, what could go wrong, and what else investors and traders need to know. We also interview industry leaders, executives, and other investors to get a wider perspective. The show has thousands of listeners around the world. You can subscribe to the show on Spotify, Apple, Stitcher, and wherever else you get podcasts. I also worked from 2021-2023 at Investing.com as VP of Content, doubling our page views and search reach for unique content and overseeing an acquisition and integrating it into our team.I currently live in Valencia, Spain, with my wife and two felines, though we go back to the Lake Michigan coast in Michigan when we're in the states (the felines stay in Spain - they don't fly well). I'm the son of Russian Jewish immigrants and grew up in Massachusetts, and have lived abroad more or less consecutively since 2008. I love languages, visiting other places, writing, reading, music, and meeting new people, along with investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own EB in personal, family, and Middle Coast Investing client accounts. Positions may change, views may not be updated, and nothing in this article is investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (20.54K)
nice article, welcome back after 2 years Daniel!
$EB looks interesting here - one could make the argument that accounts payable shouldn't affect the net cash calculation unless another pandemic occurs.

Thanks for putting this on my radar. I subscribed to your YouTube channel as well.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.