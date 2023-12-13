Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Powell Is In A Pickle

Dec. 13, 2023
Summary

  • Stocks have been soaring for the past six weeks, with the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 index both experiencing significant gains.
  • The bond market has also seen a recovery, with the iShares Aggregate Bond ETF surging 4.7%.
  • Investors believe that inflation will soon fall to the Fed's objective of 2%, leading to expectations of looser monetary policy and rate cuts.
  • That has loosened financial conditions dramatically, working against the economic objectives of the Fed.
  • Powell will have a difficult time acknowledging progress without fueling the rally, but the Fed's rhetoric is falling on deaf ears.
Gherkin or pickel

arenysam/iStock via Getty Images

Stocks soared again yesterday in what has been a six-week melt up like one I have not seen in a long time, and it is no longer a party where just 7 stocks are invited. While the Magnificent

Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.

He is the leader of the investing group The Portfolio Architect, which focuses on an overall economic and market outlook that complements an all-weather investment strategy designed to produce consistent risk-adjusted market returns. Features include: Portfolio construction guidance, access to an “All-Weather” model portfolio and a dividend and options income portfolio, a daily brief summarizing current events, a week ahead newsletter, technical and fundamental reports, trade alerts, and 24/7 chat. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

J
Just Some Guy
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (11.46K)
Here's the real pickle. Let's say things go reasonably well and the Fed clicks rates down a couple of times next year and in celebration the indexes make new highs (Christmas 12/21 SPY @ $474). Hurray! Except, that's not adjusted for inflation. Simply adjusting for inflation would take that to $550. So "new highs" in the range 474-550, would mean relatively little. Which may also mean they are likely to occur. Frankly I thought we'd get more of that inflation-rise even this year, maybe some of that is what we've seen for the last six weeks and we have another two weeks to see a bit more.

It's still very confusing for the economy itself does not seem that strong, out on the street, yet the bond markets respond to the Fed and the equities respond to the bonds and this pent-up inflation factor drives up prices. Good for stockholders, but confusing too, playing the Fed and not the real economy or fundamentals.

So watch out for inflated pickles.
SS1000 profile picture
SS1000
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (1.19K)
Powell is in no pickle. He is doing what he said he would do. The response is about what he hoped it would be. There is nothing to do or be concerned about except staying the course.
Illuminati Investments profile picture
Illuminati Investments
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (22.87K)
Powell pivot probably provides reprieve from restrictive rates.
R
RodGzz
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (170)
The term “soar” here is a bit of a stretch
B
Bouncebounce
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (62)
@Lawrence Fuller can you elaborate pls more on your last sentence?
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (2.57K)
@Bouncebounce unfortunately it's that last sentence that has me concerned. I am reading constantly where dry powder is ready to deploy on this next pullback. Me included. Lawrence included. Every investor that either has been buying on every pullback so far, or sold peaks to redeploy. A confluence of every reason under the sun to "go long" on this next pull back.
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (7.1K)
@Bouncebounce So many, if not everyone, is expecting a pullback that they can all buy into. Market rarely does what everyone is expecting. Maybe this time is different.
Money&Money,LLC profile picture
Money&Money,LLC
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (2.98K)
Words alone will not calm the Rocket Emogi market anymore. J'Pow must drop another .25/hike to send a message.....and make clear that more hikes could follow if Admin spending, and "other" conditions continue to climb, and until 2% goal is reached and held steady for a multi month period.
B
Blue Goose
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (4.97K)
@Money&Money,LLC But why on earth would he do that with the current economic data, presented in the above article....? He can't and won't.
Did you see the PPI data today?
G
Gunnlin
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (1.38K)
@Blue Goose The current data is "transitory", easy. The Fed's job is just to pump asset prices, but it can't do it if they are too high. They should just come out and say "we can print up to $10 trillion in 2024 to keep the rich rich" then the market can do the math and find the correct level
S
Skih20
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (849)
@Money&Money,LLC “No more soup for you”! I don’t think that is the Fed’s role, but I love some of those episodes of Seinfeld.
