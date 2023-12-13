Thapana Onphalai/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On E I L Holdings Limited

E I L Holdings Limited (EIL) has filed to raise $10 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm sells electronic sensors and components to customers in Asia and internationally.

E I L Holdings Limited has produced sharply declining revenue and operates in a highly competitive industry.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO information from management.

E I L Holdings Overview

Hong Kong, PRC-based E I L Holdings Limited was founded to design and manufacture sensors and related components for use in electronic devices.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Ronnie Kong Wai On, who has been with the firm since its inception in 1992 and previously obtained an MBA from East Asia Open Institute.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Sensors and components

Engineering solutions and reference designs

Consultation of application feasibility studies

Logistics services.

As of June 30, 2023, E I L has booked fair market value investment of $384,079 from investors, including Corporate Channel International.

E I L Customer Acquisition

The company sells its products and services to electronics distributors and OEMs in Japan, Europe, South Korea, the U.S., and Asia.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the firm obtained 64% of its revenue from sales from four sensor product lines, up from 10% of its revenue in 2003.

Sales and Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained stable as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Distribution Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 0.6% 2022 0.6% 2021 0.6% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Sales and Distribution efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Distribution expense, fell sharply to negative (21.0x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Distribution Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 -21.0 2022 -0.4 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

E I L’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Precedence Research, the global market for electronic sensors was an estimated $205 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach nearly $509 billion by 2032.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in demand for electronic devices such as surveillance cameras, indoor navigation applications, video games, green energy technologies and general consumer electronics.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the global sensor market through 2032:

Precedence Research

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

STMicroelectronics NV

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

ABB Group

Siemens AG

OMRON Corporation

Texas Instrumental Incorporated

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Samsung Electronics Co

International Sensor Technology

DENSO Corporation

NXF Semiconductors

Honeywell International.

E I L Holdings Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining top line revenue

Dropping gross profit and gross margin

Lowered operating profit

Uneven cash flow/use in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 39,935,017 -12.0% 2022 $ 84,330,453 -0.2% 2021 $ 84,534,863 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 4,691,183 -31.2% 2022 $ 11,310,384 -4.0% 2021 $ 11,777,720 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 11.75% -3.3% 2022 13.41% -3.7% 2021 13.93% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,263,069 3.2% 2022 $ 4,029,535 4.8% 2021 $ 4,591,188 5.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (705,306) -1.8% 2022 $ 2,423,535 2.9% 2021 $ 4,457,686 5.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 33,866 2022 $ (4,030,826) 2021 $ (2,001,355) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of June 30, 2023, E I L had $5.7 million in cash and $39.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.6 million.

E I L Holdings Limited IPO Details

E I L intends to raise $10 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final amount may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The firm will be a "controlled company," with the founder and Chairman having voting control.

It will also be a "foreign private issuer" and an "emerging growth company," which will enable it to produce less information for U.S. shareholders, a strong negative aspect.

Such "emerging growth" companies have frequently performed poorly post-IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 20% for expanding our research and development; approximately 20% for enhancing our industry position and strengthening business development, by increasing our brand recognition through marketing and promotion, and expand the presence of our sales force geographically to expand our customer base; approximately 25% for strengthening our project and engineering team for expanding the scale and scope on engineering and project development; approximately 25% for improving our pre-and post-sale support by expanding our engineering support center (office) and strengthening our technical expertise; and approximately 10% for general administration and working capital. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not currently subject to legal proceedings that would have a material adverse impact on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Commentary About The E I L IPO

EIL is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its various corporate growth plans.

The firm’s financials have shown dropping top line revenue, declining gross profit and gross margin, reduced operating profit and variable cash flow/use in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.6 million.

Sales and Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained stable as revenue has dropped; its Sales and Distribution efficiency multiple fell sharply to negative (21.0x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay dividends at the sole discretion of the board of directors. Future dividends, if any, are subject to various laws and restrictions in the PRC and Cayman Islands.

EIL’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for electronic sensors and components is quite large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years, but the company faces intense competition from a wide variety of market players.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its ongoing operations in the PRC, which is subject to continuing unpredictability from a regulatory standpoint as well as from the U.S. side due to the requirement for auditor inspections as a public company.

Based on a trailing twelve-month annual revenue run rate of approximately $79 million and a Price/Sales multiple of 1.73x (Price/Sales Ratios Index - Electronics General), my proforma market capitalization at IPO should be around $137 million.

With sharply declining revenue and other metrics worsening, the IPO looks challenged.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.