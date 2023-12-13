Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta: Big Re-Rating In 2023, But Still A Steal

Dec. 13, 2023 10:37 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META) Stock
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.03K Followers

Summary

  • Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. remains a top bargain for long-term growth investors despite a 164% price return in 2023.
  • The company is benefiting from a rebound in the online advertising industry, with sales increasing by 23% in the third quarter.
  • Meta Platforms' cost cuts and improved spending attitudes from advertisers make it an attractive investment with strong growth potential.

Meta"s New Threads Platform Soars To 70 Million Users In Two Days

Justin Sullivan

Despite a substantial 164% price return in 2023, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) remains a top bargain for long-term growth investors.

The company is profiting from an impressive rebound in the online advertising industry which has catapulted the

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.03K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.