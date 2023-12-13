Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Moog: Margin Growth Opportunities After 40% Surge

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Moog Inc. sales grew by 14% in Q4, with double-digit growth in all segments, driven by better pricing and strength in defense and commercial products.
  • Adjusted margins grew to 10.9%, but there were some pressures in certain segments due to lower margin work and additional costs.
  • Moog expects sales to grow by 5-7% and achieve 100 bps margin expansion in FY2022-FY2026, supported by end-market strength and scaling opportunities in commercial aviation.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

nycshooter

In May 2023, I analyzed Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.B), and what I observed was that the company had some challenges translating revenue growth into value. Particularly, its free cash flow generation was somewhat lackluster, while EBITDA performance

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
15.59K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MOG.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MOG.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOG.A
--
MOG.B
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.