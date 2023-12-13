Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CPI Card Group: Bullish Long-Term Future Despite Short-Term Challenges

Dec. 13, 2023 11:18 AM ETCPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) Stock
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
324 Followers

Summary

  • CPI Card Group, a credit and debit card producer, has experienced impressive growth since the company's weak revenues in 2017, with revenues increasing at a CAGR of 13.7% since.
  • The company reported weak revenues in Q3 2023 due to lower card volumes and customers' high inventory levels, with the challenges expected to continue into 2024.
  • Despite short-term challenges, CPI Card Group seems to be a promising long-term investment with a currently very low valuation.

Black woman, hand and credit card in studio, finance, budget and bank account on white background. Savings, investment and African person holding financial freedom in hands in zoom for banking mockup

LumiNola/iStock via Getty Images

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) produces Debit, Credit, and Prepaid Debit cards for banks and other customers in the United States. The company has been able to turn its growth around after 2017, improving the company's bottom line constantly. In 2023, though, CPI

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
324 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PMTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PMTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PMTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.