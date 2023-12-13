Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: December 13, 2023

Dec. 13, 2023
Summary

  • Today’s update of fair-value model for the US 10-year Treasury yield reaffirms that the benchmark rate appears unusually high relative to the economic fundamentals.
  • The November fair-value estimate for the 10-year rate is 3.18% or more than 100 basis points below the current market rate.
  • Fair-value modeling isn’t useful for timing market changes, but it does offer useful context for marking extremes and managing expectations.

Today’s update of the “fair-value” model for the US 10-year Treasury yield reaffirms that the benchmark rate appears unusually high relative to the economic fundamentals. Although that condition has prevailed for some time, the recent slide in the 10-year yield

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

