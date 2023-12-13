Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XSW: 3 Reasons The Software And Tech Services ETF Can Outperform In 2024

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • XSW offers exposure to software stocks covering themes like cloud computing, AI, and blockchain.
  • The fund's equal-weighting methodology delivers a unique profile with a tilt toward high-growth, mid and small-cap companies.
  • We are bullish and expect XSW to continue delivering positive returns in the next stage of the bull market.
Female freelance developer coding and programming. Coding on two with screens with code language and application.

valentinrussanov

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) offers targeted exposure to this high-growth industry within the technology sector. Companies here are capturing high growth opportunities in areas like cloud computing, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and even the blockchain.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.62K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Dan leads the investing group Conviction Dossier, where his focus is on helping investors stay ahead of market trends and inflection points. Dan’s investing vehicles of choice are growth stocks, tactical exchange-traded funds, and option spreads. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOCU, NVDA, MARA, ADBE, CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

ItsPlaytime profile picture
ItsPlaytime
Today, 11:51 AM
Comments (772)
Isn't IGV better in this sector?
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (4.77K)
@ItsPlaytime IGV has outperformed in 2023 based on its market-cap weighting methodology, with the mega-cap leaders driving the bulk of the returns.. I'd say that XSW looks more interesting now with a tilt more towards mid and small-caps.. so its not a case of one fund being "better" but simply that a market rotation going forward should benefit XSW
