Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (IDEXY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.7K Followers

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCPK:IDEXY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 13, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marcos Lopez Garcia - Capital Markets Director

Oscar Garcia Maceiras - Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Ignacio Fernandez - Chief Financial Officer

James O'Shaughnessy - Senior Investor Relations Manager

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Lowery - Redburn

Georgina Johanan - JPMorgan

Sreedhar Mahamkali - UBS

Anne Critchlow - Societe Generale

Richard Chamberlain - RBC Capital Markets

Nick Coultier - Citigroup

Nicolas Champ - Barclays

Marcos Lopez Garcia

Good morning to everybody. A warm welcome to all of those attending the presentation of Inditex's results for the Interim Nine Months 2023. I am Marcos Lopez, Capital Markets Director. The presentation will be chaired by Inditex's CEO, Oscar Garcia Maceiras. Also with us today is our CFO, Ignacio Fernandez. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session starting with the questions received on the telephone and then those received through the webcast platform. Before we start, we will take the disclaimer as read.

Over to you, Oscar.

Oscar Garcia Maceiras

Good morning, and welcome to our results presentation. It is my pleasure to join you today. In the interim nine months of 2023, Inditex saw a very robust operating performance, driven very much by the creativity of our teams and the strong execution of our fully integrated business model. This performance relies on the four key pillars of our strategy we have been talking about throughout the year: our unique fashion proposition and optimized customer experience; our focus on sustainability; and the talent and commitment of our people. These are the principal factors driving our differentiation.

We have experienced very satisfactory sales growth of 11.1%. The execution of the business model has also been very robust with a healthy gross margin and controlled

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IDEXY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IDEXY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.