EUSA strategy and portfolio
iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) is a passively managed fund tracking the MSCI USA Equal Weighted Index. It started investing operations on 5/5/2010, has a portfolio of 610 companies, a trailing 12-month distribution yield of 1.51% and an expense ratio of 0.09%. Distributions are paid quarterly. It is almost exclusively invested in US companies (over 98% of asset value).
Equal weight ETFs have a few advantages:
- A better diversification across holdings
- A positive bias for Fama-French's size factor
- A "buy low - sell high" pattern embedded in the rebalancing process
They also have drawbacks:
- A higher turnover rate than capital-weighted indexes, resulting in transaction costs and less favorable tax treatment
- A higher volatility in market downturns because smaller, more volatile companies have a higher weight
The closest competitors of EUSA are Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) and Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW). The table below compares some of their characteristics.
|
EUSA
|
RSP
|
GSEW
|
Inception
|
5/5/2010
|
4/24/2003
|
9/12/2017
|
Expense Ratio
|
0.09%
|
0.20%
|
0.09%
|
AUM
|
$599.39M
|
$45.03B
|
$488.43M
|
Avg Daily Volume
|
$4.90M
|
$902.65M
|
$1.94M
|
Holdings
|
615
|
506
|
496
|
Rebalancing
|
Quarterly
|
Quarterly
|
Monthly
|
Turnover
|
28.00%
|
21.00%
|
44.00%
|
YTD Price Performance
|
11.26%
|
7.74%
|
11.92%
|
5 Year Price Performance
|
51.82%
|
55.95%
|
54.10%
|
Dividend Frequency
|
Quarterly
|
Quarterly
|
Quarterly
EUSA is much smaller and less liquid than RSP, but has a lower expense ratio. It has more holdings than its competitors, showing a tilt to mid-cap companies (about 67% of asset value). It has led to a slightly lower 5-year price return, as market performance has been skewed by mega caps in this time frame. The Goldman Sachs fund GSEW has a monthly rebalancing frequency, resulting in a higher turnover.
As plotted on the next chart, the three funds are very close regarding the sector breakdown, and they are more balanced than the S&P 500 (SPY). Compared to the capital-weighted benchmark, they massively underweight technology and communication. They overweight mostly industrials, real estate, materials and utilities.
They also are very close in valuation, and significantly cheaper than the S&P 500 index, as reported in the next table.
|
EUSA
|
RSP
|
GSEW
|
SPY
|
Price / Earnings TTM
|
18.38
|
18.58
|
18.67
|
22.64
|
Price / Book
|
2.67
|
2.58
|
2.83
|
4
|
Price / Sales
|
1.7
|
1.57
|
1.83
|
2.58
|
Price / Cash Flow
|
12.1
|
11.63
|
12.63
|
15.71
Positions are rebalanced in equal weight every quarter, and they may drift with price action. The next table lists EUSA top 10 holdings as of writing. They represent only 2.15% of assets, so risks related to individual companies are very low.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight%
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
0.31
|
Robinhood Markets, Inc.
|
0.22
|
Bath & Body Works, Inc.
|
0.21
|
Burlington Stores, Inc.
|
0.21
|
Coinbase Global, Inc.
|
0.21
|
UiPath, Inc.
|
0.21
|
DocuSign, Inc.
|
0.2
|
Snap, Inc.
|
0.2
|
Carnival Corp.
|
0.19
|
Ulta Beauty, Inc.
|
0.19
Performance
Since inception, EUSA has underperformed the S&P 500 by about 1.7% in annualized return. It is close behind RSP: the difference only is 48 bps. Drawdowns and volatility, measured as standard deviation of monthly returns, are similar for the equal-weight funds and show a significantly higher risk than for the capital-weighted benchmark.
|
Total Return
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
EUSA
|
314.04%
|
11.02%
|
-39.16%
|
0.71
|
16.03%
|
RSP
|
338.79%
|
11.50%
|
-39.04%
|
0.73
|
16.23%
|
SPY
|
409.80%
|
12.74%
|
-33.72%
|
0.87
|
14.72%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
Since GSEW inception (September 2017), EUSA has slightly underperformed its peers, and lags the benchmark by 33% in total return.
On the longer term, the equal-weight methodology has brought a small excess return since RSP inception (04/24/2003), as reported in the next table. Nevertheless, the 20-year risk-adjusted return (measured by Sharpe ratio) stays inferior to the benchmark.
|
Total Return
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
RSP
|
685.26%
|
10.54%
|
-59.92%
|
0.55
|
16.94%
|
SPY
|
631.85%
|
10.16%
|
-55.19%
|
0.6
|
14.72%
Takeaway
iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF is a competitor to Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. It has a wider exposure to mid cap companies, with about 100 additional holdings. This has been a bit detrimental in a bull market skewed by mega-caps. However, the size effect may become an edge in other market conditions.
For long-term investors, these funds are equivalents. Obviously, higher trading volumes make RSP a better choice for short-term trading and tactical allocation. Nevertheless, is an equal-weight methodology really better than a capital-weighted index? It looks safer due to a better diversification, and it should profit from the size factor and rebalancing process. However, it incurs additional trading costs, a less favorable tax treatment, and it gives a higher weight to the most volatile stocks. Equal-weight ETFs may be a good choice as sector ETFs, especially when the capital-weighted index is massively overweight in one or two holdings. However, in the US large cap universe, 20 years of data point to a small excess return and a higher volatility, resulting in a marginally lower risk-adjusted performance.
