AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) reported extremely strong results in the third quarter, which the company attributed to the first full quarter impact of AXON 2. I am still not really sure what to make of this. AppLovin is clearly doing something right, but every adtech company is using machine learning, with any advantage presumably based more on data than algorithms. If AXON is providing a sustainable advantage, AppLovin should be able to extend this to new areas, like on-device advertising and CTV. The growth runway that this would provide, along with AppLovin's ability to generate free cash flow, would likely result in strong returns for shareholders. If this isn't the case, AppLovin's stock may come under pressure.

Market

Most companies exposed to digital advertising reported improving results and generally have seemed optimistic about conditions going forward. The Trade Desk (TTD) was an exception, with the company observing weakness from some advertisers (automotive, electronics, media and entertainment) in October, although ad spend had stabilized by November.

AppLovin may have benefitted from the developer backlash to Unity's (U) new runtime fee, but the company has suggested that the impact was negligible and isolated to roughly a week-long period in late September. Unity's Grow Solutions revenue only increased 12% YoY on a pro-forma basis. Some revenue softness was experienced at the end of the quarter and in October from the runtime fee introduction, but this has now reportedly passed.

Soft device sales in the US continues to impact Digital Turbine (APPS) and this weakness is expected to continue into 2024.

AppLovin has suggested that market conditions have been fairly stable, and that growth is coming from advancements in its core technology.

Software Platform

AppLovin's AXON recommendation engine leverages the company's App Graph to connect users with relevant advertising content. AXON 2 has made AppLovin's platform more accurate for advertisers and is also allowing the company to monetize a wider range of advertisers. AppLovin has suggested that improved performance on the back of AXON 2 is currently driving revenue growth. The reason for this performance gain is not really clear though. Most adtech companies are presumably utilizing similar algorithms, meaning any advantage is likely to be based on access to data. AppLovin's acquisition of MoPub provided the company with data from SSP operations which can be used to glean insights from bid data to better guide ad spend.

AppLovin already has a substantial software business, but it believes that CTV and on-device advertising can still contribute meaningfully to annual revenue, and the company is investing in support of this.

AXON 2 has now been integrated into AppLovin's CTV initiative and the company expects to scale up these efforts in coming quarters. While CTV advertising is rapidly maturing, AppLovin believes that there is still a gap in the market. AppLovin should be able to leverage inventory on Wurl's platform using its performance marketing model.

AppLovin will also be extending AXON 2 to Array in Q4, which is expected to materially accelerate the potential of this business. Array is an end-to-end app management suite for mobile operators which competes with Digital Turbine. Array provides AppLovin with access to multiple new ad offerings and can help customers maximize app installs by tapping into over 3.5 billion USD annual spend on AppLovin's network.

Apps

AppLovin has shifted focus away from its Apps business, but it is still important as an indicator of the strength of AppLovin's software platform. AppLovin uses AppDiscovery internally to drive user growth, and if AXON 2 is genuinely driving a step change in performance, App revenue growth should be expected to accelerate substantially, or sales and marketing spend should be expected to drop. While the App business has returned to sequential growth, and the burden of sales and marketing spend is declining, it is too early to assess the impact of AXON 2.

The Emergence of an AdTech Juggernaut or a Growth Blip?

Given how well AppLovin's business has performed in recent quarters amidst a soft macro environment, and the CTV and on-device advertising growth catalysts, it would not be unreasonable to expect the company's share price to be significantly higher. It is not really clear what is currently driving revenue growth though, or how sustainable this is, and recent executive turnover and insider sales add to doubt.

Herald Chen will be leaving his position as CFO at the end of 2023 to pursue new career opportunities. In isolation this probably means nothing, but an executive would presumably not want to leave a company with such seemingly bright prospects.

In addition to this, AppLovin's CMO, CEO and CTO have all recently sold a significant amount of stock for around 39 USD per share. Over the past three months there has been 11 open market buys and 16 seller trades, with 1.29 million shares bought and 29.2 million shares sold. While this looks bad, it must be considered in light of the significant insider ownership of AppLovin's stock, and the fact that executives were recently granted performance based RSUs, some of which have vested. The recent CEO and CTO sales do not even cover the full number of shares recently vested. This suggests that recent insider sales are not particularly important, but it also doesn't inspire confidence regarding management's view of the company's current valuation.

Financial Analysis

Software Platform revenue was up 65% YoY in the third quarter to 504 million USD. AppLovin's App business generated 360 million USD revenue, down 11% YoY. App revenue was up 5% sequentially though on the back of increased investment in user acquisition marketing spend and performance improvements driven by AXON 2.

Figure 1: AppLovin Revenue by Segment (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin)

AppLovin's gross profit margin has begun to rebound in recent quarters, driven largely by the Software Platform. The company reports on a net revenue basis, leading to lower revenue and improved margins than would otherwise be the case.

Cost of revenue is largely related to data center infrastructure costs, with scale leading to improved margins under the terms of AppLovin's contract. This can be readily seen in the data and should lead to higher gross profit margins in coming quarters as the business continues to grow.

Figure 2: AppLovin Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin)

The combination of cost control, solid growth and improving gross profit margins has led to a rapid improvement in operating profit margins. Margins should continue to improve as the Software Platform business grows in importance as well. Software Platform Adjusted EBITDA margin is 72% compared to a 15% Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Apps business.

Figure 3: AppLovin Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin) Figure 4: AppLovin Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from AppLovin)

AppLovin has suggested that adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow flow-through is typically 50-60% on a normalized run rate basis. The timing of tax payments and working capital movements can cause short-term deviations though. AppLovin also expects the flow-through percentage to increase over time as its Software Platform business grows in importance. Free cash flows should therefore be expected to continue rapidly improving going forward.

AppLovin's balance sheet may also be a concern for some investors, but this appears misguided given the company's free cash flows. AppLovin ended the third quarter with 332 million USD of cash on its balance sheet. The company repurchased 582 million USD of stock in the third quarter and paid down 249 million USD of debt. AppLovin also amended its credit agreement in the third quarter, refinancing certain term loans to extend their maturity to 2030 and improve the company's credit spread. Year-to-date, AppLovin has repurchased 1,154 million USD of stock at a weighted average price of under 25 USD per share.

Given the recent increase in share price, I would expect more cash to be directed towards reducing debt in coming quarters. If not, continued share repurchases would suggest that management still believes the stock is undervalued.

Conclusion

There is probably enough data to support a bull or a bear case, depending on how much weight investors give to various data. AppLovin has demonstrated extremely strong momentum in recent quarters, but there is executive turnover and insider sales.

Analysts appear to be far too negative regarding the company's forward performance, but I believe that higher growth and margins are already baked into the share price. I expect AppLovin to continue reporting strong results in coming quarters, which should lead the stock price higher, but without a better understanding of AppLovin's secret sauce, I find it difficult to be overly bullish about the stock's near-term prospects.