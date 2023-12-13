Stanislau Kharytanovich

Investment Thesis

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has been on an upward trajectory, gaining about 35% over the last year and beating the S&P 500 by a margin of about 52%.

Seeking Alpha

I attribute this exemplary performance to several tailwinds ranging from micro to macro factors. For instance, WELL has favorable SHO portfolio dynamics, which, in my view, has been and will keep being a long-term growth lever. Another example is its portfolio repositioning measures geared toward improving its cash flow. These factors, together with others I will discuss later in this analysis, have been the reason behind the company’s stellar performance and, I believe, will fuel the company’s long-term growth.

While I am upbeat about this stock in the long run, I am concerned that the recent RBC capital markets downgrade could cause a temporary pause on the stock’s solid upward trajectory. While I may agree with the rating to some extent, I firmly believe the long-term outlook of this stock is promising. Although the stock has very attractive attributes for investors, I recommend patience as we wait to correct the effects of the recent downgrade rating before investing here.

Why I Believe WELL Is An Attractive Stock

While financial strength can boost a stock’s share price, WELL has more to offer than just financial strength. Its portfolio of healthcare real estate assets is well-diversified, with holdings in the major, rapidly expanding markets of the US, Canada, and the UK. I expect the company to continue to benefit from the senior housing industry’s recovery, portfolio repositioning initiatives, and a strong balance sheet as they help it navigate the growth arc.

The company released its third-quarter 2023 results in October 31, 2023, which included increased revenues and strong performance from the senior housing operating [SHO] portfolio. Normalized funds from operations [FFO] per share increased 10.4% year over year to 92 cents. Revenue came in at $1.66 billion, representing a Y/Y growth of 12.77% and beating estimates by $36.50 million.

I’d like to elaborate on why this stock appeals to me so much in light of this. Its portfolio repositioning measures come first. The company’s recent efforts to restructure its portfolio have helped it draw in elite operators and raise the quality of its cash flows. To support this, the company’s cash flow from operations has been increasing steadily recently, from $1.28 billion in 2021 to $1.33 billion and $1.48 billion in 2022 and TTM, respectively. Just to highlight some of the recent portfolio repositioning measures, A final agreement was reached by WELL and Chartwell to end their joint venture [JV] over the 39 Canadian assets. It is anticipated that this change will lead to significant NOI upside and better operator alignment throughout the Canadian portfolio.

The healthcare REIT will simultaneously exit 16 properties by selling its interest to Chartwell and purchase the remaining interests from Chartwell and other joint venture partners in 23 superior senior housing properties. Some properties will be transferred to the Cogir Management following the JV dissolution, which is anticipated to close in the first half of 2024, while the remaining properties will be transferred to the Welltower/Cogir PLR platform. The increased operational scale and alignment are anticipated to lead to platform efficiencies and revenue optimization, creating a sizable NOI upside. In my view, an example of how this move will improve efficiency and optimize revenue is through reducing the complexity and administrative costs of a JV structure. Further, the retained properties are expected to stabilize at about 10% yield and generate a low-double-digit unlevered internal rate of return. This clearly underscores the efficiencies and resource optimization that will arise from the initiative.

The second aspect is the company’s strategic acquisitions. The company keeps growing its footprint in urban markets with high entry barriers through strategic acquisitions. As of October 30, it had completed $3 billion worth of acquisitions and had $1 billion in acquisitions under contract. One example of a market with a high entry barrier that WELL has managed to enter through acquisitions is the senior housing market in high-growth urban areas, such as Washington, California, and Virginia. These markets have a limited supply of land and high construction costs, making it difficult for new entrants to compete. With these acquisitions giving the company an entry to these highly potential markets due to the barriers of entry, the company enjoys the following potential benefits;

Higher occupancy and rent growth due to strong demand and limited competition. This can be supported by the CEO’s remarks during the Q3 2023 earnings call.

Shankh Mitra, ”Our Senior Housing portfolio posted another quarter of exceptional revenue growth, which continues to approximate double-digit levels, driven by both strong pricing power and occupancy build. We are delighted to report that occupancy growth not only accelerated through Q3, but also that September occupancy gains marked the highest level we’ve seen over the last 2 years.”

Higher quality and stability of cash flows due to the private pay nature of the senior housing properties.

Improved operator alignment and portfolio diversification due to the transition of some properties to the Welltower/Cogir PLR platform and the initiation of a long-term strategic partnership with a best-in-class developer, especially in the recent acquisitions of 2023.

The third aspect is the business’s judicious use of capital recycling strategies in capital management. WELL’s initiatives to recycle capital in order to fund short-term development and investment opportunities demonstrate its vigilant capital management procedures and open the door to long-term expansion. For instance, the business completed pro rata gross investments totaling $1.6 billion in the third quarter. This comprised $270 million for development and $1.4 billion for loans and acquisitions. It launched seven development projects with a $137 million pro rata investment. During the quarter, It also finished $325 million in loan payoffs and pro rata property sales.

In my opinion, besides opening the door to long-term expansion or growth, it also improves the quality and stability of its cash flows by selling lower-performing or non-core assets and reinvesting the proceeds in higher-quality or strategic properties. It also enables the company to access debt financing to fund its near-term investment and development opportunities. For example, following the end of the third quarter, the company completed $922 million in acquisitions and loan funding and $29 million in pro-rata property dispositions and loan payoffs.

The other factor is the Favorable SHO Portfolio trends. Considering the growth in the population of people 80 years of age and older and their increasing healthcare spending, the company’s SHO portfolio is still well-positioned to thrive. In addition, the industry is seeing a drop in construction starts and slower net inventory growth due to the high-interest rate environment. These factors, in my opinion, will likely increase occupancy levels for the SHO portfolio in the near future. In addition, given the current favorable demand-supply fundamentals, margin expansion for the portfolio is probably in the offing. The third quarter saw improvements in revenue and expense trends, resulting in a 330 basis point increase in the same-store net operating income (NOI) margin year over year. By leveraging these advantages, I strongly believe Welltower’s SHO portfolio is poised for strong multiyear growth.

Lastly is the company’s solid balance sheet. WELL currently has a total assets of $41.65 billion, total liabilities of $17.84 billion, and total equity of $23.81 billion. It has a strong liquid position with a cash balance of $2.58 billion, enough to cover its MRQ total operating expenses 1.8x, a current ratio of 2.51, and a quick ratio of 1.82 MRQ. These ratios indicate that Welltower has enough current assets to cover its current liabilities and short-term obligations. Further, it has a low leverage ratio, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The lower leverage ratio implies that WELL has less financial risk and more financial flexibility, which, in my view, is very reassuring to investors. Finally, it has a high solvency ratio, with an interest coverage ratio of about 4x in the MRQ. The high solvency ratio implies that WELL has more ability to meet its debt obligations and avoid default. Based on these parameters, I can conclude that its balance sheet is in a healthy and stable state, reflecting its strong performance and growth potential in the healthcare sector.

To conclude, I believe these attributes make WELL an attractive investment opportunity because it has a strong financial performance and stable financial footing and is also aligned for future growth. Through its aggressive strategic acquisitions and capital recycling practices, I believe the company is in a good position to leverage any opportunities that arise in the market optimally because these measures are yielding a lot of efficiencies through resource optimization, as demonstrated above. In a nutshell, the company has very promising initiatives for future growth, and its impressive and improving financial performance is very assuring to investors.

What About The RBC Downgrade?

RBC Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from outperforming to sector performing on November 28, 2023, citing that the positive outlook for the company is already reflected in the stock price. The analyst also noted that Welltower’s AFFO multiple trades are at historically high levels compared to its peers and other REITs. The interest rate environment could affect the demand for its shares. I think this downgrade is based on a reasonable assessment of the stock’s valuation and performance. However, it may not fully capture the company’s long-term potential and growth.

I think RBC’s argument is valid, as Welltower has indeed outperformed the market and its competitors in 2023, gaining nearly 32% year-to-date and outperforming the market by a margin of about 11%.

Seeking Alpha

The stock is overpriced in comparison to its peers, trading at a P/FFO of 25.06 versus the industry median of 12.71, a P/B of 2.03 versus the industry median of 1.47, and a PE Non-GAAP of 125.85 versus the industry median of 28.06. These ratios indicate that, in comparison to its peers, this stock is trading at a premium.

However, Welltower has some unique attributes and opportunities that could make it a good investment in the long run, as mentioned earlier. Its focus on senior housing and post-acute care, which are expected to grow significantly due to the aging population and the increasing demand for health care services, bodes well for its future growth. WELL also invests in innovation and technology, such as CareMore and WelltowerLabs, which aim to improve health outcomes and reduce costs for its residents and patients, which I believe will serve as growth catalysts of this stock. This trend, supported by the attractive attributes discussed in the preceding section, overrides this downgrade and renders it temporary.

Upon evaluating the impact of the downgrade on the stock, it has dropped about 2.18% since the news dropped from $90.03 to its current price of $88.07. However, the effect of the downgrade on the stock price may be limited or temporary, as the market may have already priced in the downgrade or may have other factors to consider. Its current price forecast is $89.38, which is slightly higher than the current price of $88.07, which shows the stock could be approaching its peak price, where a reversal could be likely.

To support this phenomenon that the stock could be approaching its peak is my estimated fair value using Gordon’s growth model given the formula below.

P = D1 / (k - g)

Where P is the fair value of the stock, D1 is the expected annual dividend per share for the next year, k is the required rate of return, and g is the dividend growth rate. Below is the model output with all the assumptions.

Author's Computations

According to my estimates, the stock has a minimal upside potential that currently warrants a hold rating at the moment. In terms of the assumptions, I used an adjusted dividend of $2.50, which is slightly above the current dividend of $2.44 because I believe the current growth will likely trigger dividend growth in the coming year. For the risk-free rate, I assumed a rate of 4.15%, which is slightly below the YTM 30-year US treasury bond of 4.30% which is a proxy because a long-term government bond is considered risk-free because it has a very low probability of default and is backed by the full faith and credit of the government. The beta is the systemic risk of the stock, which was 1.05 as per Seeking Alpha. For the expected market return, I used a conservative figure based on the historical average return of the S&P 500 index, which is about 9.7%; with this value, I considered a lower figure of 8.5% so that I am not over-optimistic. For the growth rate, I used a growth rate of 3.4%, which would take the dividend to pre-pandemic levels. This was guided by the fact that revenues have gotten back to pre-pandemic levels, and therefore, I expect dividends to grow as well.

Given these assumptions, I arrived at a fair price of $89.45, which is slightly above the current share price. This indicates that the stock has a minimal upside at the moment; hence, a hold decision is justified.

However, given the company’s growth initiatives, which are underway, I expect the stock to experience strong growth in the coming quarters, which will probably trigger an upward revision on its share price target. However, this could only be triggered if the current initiatives pay off and the company keeps on improving its financial performance; otherwise, the current price target could mark the onset of a reversal because it could signify the peak of the premium pricing.

Technical Analysis

Based on several indicators such as oscillators, trend lines, and moving averages, this section will cover the technical analysis of WELL to identify the direction and strength of the price trend and the potential support and resistance levels.

Moving averages, support, and resistance zones: WELL is trading above all its moving averages, which signifies a bullish trajectory. However, it is approaching its strong resistance level of $89.62. A break above this zone will mark a strong upward trajectory. This zone marks the ideal entry point for long-term-oriented investors. Should the price fail to break the zone and trend downwards, the other entry point would be its support zone at about $77.4. Any positions between these zones should be short positions with appropriate risk management of stop loss.

Author Analysis on Market Screener

Oscillators: The relative strength indicator [RSI] for WELL is currently 59.1, indicating that it is neither overbought nor oversold. This signals that the bullish momentum is still on and that the stock has the potential for a more upside. However, I would recommend patience until the price breaks above the resistance zone.

Author Analysis on Market Screener

Based on this analysis, WELL appears to be on a bullish trajectory, but its approaching its strong resistance zone of $89.62which, which almost coincides with the average analysts’ price target of $89.38. This shows that the current upward trajectory is facing a test at this level, and it is a decision-making moment that calls for patience until then. A break above the $89.62 mark would signify a strong upward rally, which should be the appropriate entry point.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WELL is in a good position to experience long-term solid growth despite the temporary effects that the recent downgrade by RBC could cause. Its strategic initiatives and the market trend will bring this growth, especially in the aging population. Further, based on technical analysis, the current upward trajectory of its shares is being faced with an actual test at the support level shortly, which could either mark a reversal or a stronger upward rally. Based on this analysis, there calls for patience until this decisive moment.

Further, when the price breaks above this zone, which would mark the buy decision zone, potential investors should be wary of the risks associated with this stock, such as reimbursement risk. About 8% of WELL’s assets depend on government reimbursements, such as skilled nursing facilities and hospitals. These reimbursements are subject to changes in regulation and policies, which could adversely affect its revenue and profitability.

Secondly is the interest rate risk. The company seeks debt financing to fund its acquisitions and development projects. Rising interest rates could increase its borrowing cost and cash flow available growth. Hold this stock until it breaks above its resistance zone, and beware of these risks before investing in it.