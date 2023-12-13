Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Akdas Tahroon as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Leon Neal

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is a leading video game publisher known for its blockbuster franchises like Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and Red Dead Redemption. The company has consistently delivered impressive financial results, driven by its strong portfolio of games and its ability to expand its audience. However, investors may be underestimating the potential impact of the upcoming release of GTA VI on TTWO's financial performance, and as such, I believe that TTWO may be ripe for significant upward potential.

FY25: Exceeding Expectations

During the earnings call back in May, TTWO posted forward guidance of $8 billion in net bookings for fiscal year 2025 (FY25). Management reiterated their position during a separate press release not too long ago. While this represents a significant growth over the company's current revenue of around $5.5 billion, I believe that a $2.5 billion uplift as indicated by this guidance does not fully capture the potential impact of GTA VI.

Assuming that TTWO does not experience any non GTA VI growth - a rather unlikely scenario - it indicates the franchise's next hit is expected to 'only' deliver $2.5 billion in revenue for FY25. However, TTWO has only experienced a single YoY revenue decline since the initial release of GTA V, which now, occurred over a decade ago. The average YoY sales growth since then has been over 20%, and as such, it seems reasonable to assume a scenario where TTWO can reach $6 billion without a major GTA entry at all, especially given the strength of Zynga, which now contributes to over half of TTWO's total sales.

Even still, I believe there are two possible scenarios that could explain TTWO's FY25 guidance.

In the first scenario, TTWO is expecting only around $2 billion in combined initial sales for GTA VI. This seems especially unlikely given the overwhelming anticipation for the game and its potential to surpass sales records.

In the second scenario, TTWO's FY25 guidance excludes GTA VI entirely, suggesting that the game will actually launch in FY26. This is possible given that Rockstar Games, the developer of the GTA franchise, has confirmed a 2025 release window for GTA VI, which primarily falls within FY26.

Both scenarios offer positive prospects for TTWO stock, in my opinion. In scenario A, there's a strong basis to anticipate that TTWO could comfortably surpass its own FY25 guidance of $8 billion in net bookings. Conversely, in scenario B, TTWO would realize a $2.5 billion boost from its non-GTA properties, showcasing the robustness of its portfolio beyond its flagship franchise and indicating an even stronger FY26.

"Several Groundbreaking Titles"

The pressing question is where does TTWO find an additional $2.5 billion; during a prior earnings call, CEO Zelnick hinted at "several ground-breaking titles" for the fiscal year 2025. With GTA 6 looking increasingly likely to be pushed to FY26, the focus shifts to the term "several." Persistent rumors suggest that 2K, one of Take-Two's premier development studios, may be crafting a FIFA entry since their deal with EA collapsed. While the validity of this rumor remains uncertain, even in the most optimistic scenarios, it's challenging to envision it bridging such a substantial gap.

Yet, from a broader perspective, considering a line-up of potential new releases, including a FIFA entry, a new NFL title, a series of remasters, an entirely new IP, sustained growth in mobile, and the possibility of pre-orders for GTA VI, the envisioned uplift appears increasingly plausible.

The key takeaway here is that, in my view, FY25 guidance does not necessitate the release of GTAVI.

Completely Bullish, Even in the Worst Case

Now, why does scenario A seem so unlikely?

Firstly, GTA V managed to generate ~$1 billion on just the launch day.

Red Dead Redemption 2 managed over 17 million copies in just the first 12 days of release, generating over $1 billion in only its first week.

GTA VI is unequivocally going to sell more, and faster, than both.

The first GTA VI trailer alone has garnered more than 100 million views in just the first 24 hours, despite its early release. For comparison;

The initial GTA V trailer gathered just 2 million views within its first 48 hours.

The initial RDR2 trailer gathered just 5 million views in its first 48 hours.

Although we cannot use trailer views as a reliable proxy for sales, it is clear that GTA VI is no longer seen as just another entertainment product, it represents a significant cultural event, one which underscores a gargantuan potential for sales.

From my perspective, 30 million copies sold within the launch window is a conservative estimate, but even such would likely generate TTWO over $2.5 billion in revenue. For some more context, within the first quarter alone, GTA V sold ~30 million copies. Combined with the expectation of a higher launch price and the attraction of GTA Online, 40 million begins to seem like an increasingly promising estimate. Such a figure would generate roughly ~$3.5 billion in launch window sales. Add in the potential revenues of a 'GTA 6 Online', and initial 12-month revenue starts to peer closer to $4, $5, or even $6 billion - equivalent to the entire concurrent annual revenue of TTWO. For some perspective, Fortnite, a game similar in many ways to GTA Online, generates well over $1 billion a quarter, every quarter.

Additionally, if my theories are correct, GTA VI will make its way onto Nintendo's Switch successor, opening the door to a largely untapped market. Moreover, I am confident that GTAVI will also be a gateway for TTWO to expand both its advertising revenues & evolve its monetization strategies further.

For good measure, I will reiterate my position - I do not believe investors have truly captured the potential financial implications of GTA VI.

Proceed With Caution?

However, the single greatest risk remains that of execution, importantly, not just those relating to Rockstar's track record of delays with major titles, but rather with public reception post & near release. If the game falls flat and underperforms relative to expectations, it could spell trouble for both TTWO & analyst expectations going forward. Having said this, I remain exceedingly confident of a 2025 release, in part because such a date may have already been internally adjusted for a delay.

Additionally, it is worth mentioning the idea that the release of GTA VI will only help to cannibalize GTA Online sales; in essence, the theory is that once GTA VI becomes available, existing GTA Online revenue will dwindle, possibly towards near zero. While this argument sounds initially convincing, it begins to lose credibility once you delve into some numbers.

Currently, GTAO is only responsible for under 15% of TTWO revenue, totaling 'just' $781 million in FY23. However, the main concern evaporates when acknowledging the release window; at the earliest, GTA 6 will release in the final quarter of FY25 - leaving just a single quarter of hypothetical 'cannibalization'. And yet still, it remains entirely possible that a 'GTA 6 Online' launches separately, and later, than the base game. In the absolute worst case, GTA VI may mute FY25 GTA Online sales by just ~$200 million - merely 2% of expected net bookings. Of course, in FY26, that number may trend closer to $500 million, give or take, but the overall effect on the thesis remains minimal - however, you may wish to exercise a higher margin of safety depending on how you view the above risks.

Assessing Valuation

Pinning a potential valuation on TTWO is naturally difficult given the number of unknown variables still in play, but implementing a non-rigorous model may still provide value in highlighting the potential for growth.

From an earnings perspective, analyst consensus entails TTWO to more than double EPS during FY25 - leading to a forward P/E of 21, down from the present expectation of 49 for the fiscal year ending in March 2024. Considering the generally expensive nature of both the industry and the company, I do not think it unreasonable for TTWO to maintain a normalized P/E above 30. In such a case, the stock should see growth of over 40%, equating to a share price of over $220 & a market cap of around $40 billion.

And to provide yet more perspective, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - another industry leader in the space - often commanded a market cap of $60 billion during 2022 - a year in which they delivered $7.5 billion in revenue. It was not uncommon for them to command an earnings multiple nearing 40 even prior to any news about an acquisition from Microsoft. If Take-Two is given the same respect by the wider market, current valuations will begin to seem absurdly low. For such reasons, a price target approaching $250 may not be beyond reason. You can see the expected valuations in the table below:

Forward P/E Normalized P/E Price Target Market Cap Potential Upside 21 30 $220 $37b 42% 35 $255 $43b 66% 40 $290 $49b 90% Click to enlarge

It is also worth mentioning that TTWO currently trades at levels below the combined valuation of TTWO & Zynga in early 2021 - a discrepancy of around $10b. In fact, the current market cap of TTWO is almost the same as TTWO excluding ZNGA entirely back in 2021. Considering the ZNGA acquisition cost TTWO ~$13 billion, and the market itself had priced ZNGA at roughly ~$7 billion immediately prior to any takeover news (itself a 52-week low), it is worth noting, to say the least.

All in All

Ultimately, in my view, the market may not have fully comprehended the transformative potential of GTA 6 on TTWO. If managed strategically, it could position Take-Two for considerable revenue growth beyond the scope of all current market assessments. The confluence of Take-Two's historical performance, the cultural phenomenon surrounding GTA 6, and potential surprises from other titles in the pipeline paint a compelling picture for the future of the gaming giant.

As the company gears up for all but ground-breaking fiscal year 2025, you may just find an enticing buying opportunity here.