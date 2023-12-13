G0d4ather

In my July article on Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock, I wrote that it is one of the most attractive companies in terms of fundamentals and valuation. At that time, however, I assumed that AVGO would most likely enter a consolidation phase that could last for who knows how long. In the long term, however, AVGO seemed to me to be a good GARP 'Buy'. As it turned out over time, AVGO indeed entered a consolidation phase, but it didn't last long, so the long-term attractiveness determined the further course of the share price.

Seeking Alpha, my previous article on AVGO

Just recently, AVGO shares broke out to the upside in response to a strong report and subsequent "Buy" coverage by Citi's (C) analysts.

Seeking Alpha News

But were the company's results good enough for such a strong reaction? What about the valuation of AVGO? Let's try to answer these questions together.

Broadcom's Recent Financials And Developments

In the recently released fiscal Q4 FY2023, Broadcom reported robust financial performance, with revenue reaching $9.3 billion, marking a 4% YoY increase and a 6% sequential rise. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share stood at $11.06, reflecting a 6% YoY growth. Notably, these figures exceeded both management's guidance and the consensus estimate:

Seeking Alpha

Semiconductor Solutions, comprising 79% of total revenue, showcased a bifurcated performance with generative AI solutions contributing 20%, led by Ethernet products and custom AI accelerators. The networking segment, accounting for 40% of Semiconductor Solutions revenue, displayed an 11% YoY growth, driven by demand from hyperscalers. Broadcom anticipates a 30% growth in networking revenue for fiscal 2024, fueled by the deployment of 'standard' networking connectivity and expanded AI accelerators by hyperscalers.

Wireless revenue, comprising 28% of Semiconductor Solutions, was down 3% annually but surged 23% sequentially, aligned with the seasonal launch by a major North American customer, Apple (AAPL). Broadcom expects wireless revenue to remain stable in fiscal 2024. On the other hand, Storage server connectivity revenue (14% of SS revenue) declined both annually and sequentially, and Broadcom anticipates a mid- to high-teen percentage annual decline in fiscal 2024.

Broadcom's acquisition of VMware for $61 billion, completed on November 22, 2023, marks a strategic move to strengthen the firm's position in the infrastructure technology market. Broadcom plans to refocus VMware on creating private and hybrid cloud environments, aligning with Broadcom's culture and strategy. Despite differences in go-to-market strategies, the merged software businesses will operate under the VMware name. With an expected contribution of $12 billion in revenue for fiscal 2024, Broadcom aims to leverage VMware's leading position in virtualization and expand its presence in private and hybrid cloud solutions.

From what we know, Broadcom intends to rapidly de-lever its acquisition-related debt and remains confident in its ability to execute as an integrated data center solutions provider. With a new $10 billion share repurchase authorization and a 14% increase in quarterly dividends, Broadcom is signaling optimism in its future, especially in supporting AI generative models, a business segment expected to see significant growth in the coming years. Regardless of whether you believe in AVGO's potential to keep increasing shareholder returns in the future, history is clearly on the company's side in this matter:

AVGO's IR materials

Of course, investors should brace themselves for large amounts of CapEx ahead, as the company plans to invest heavily in the VMware Cloud foundation, the software stack that serves as the foundation to private and hybrid clouds, positioning Broadcom for AI-as-a-service delivery. But it should pay off in the long term because the market for generative AI is huge and is set to grow at a CAGR of 24.4%, according to Statista's calculations.

Statista

In addition to the newly opening 'windows of opportunity in AI,' Broadcom has a high level of recurring revenue based on multi-year contracts, both in semiconductors and especially in infrastructure software, and this should help to sustain growth and margins through a volatile period. This makes the company appear much more stable than younger industry players without a clear moat and with a strong connection only to the AI hype.

But what about the company's valuation?

Broadcom's Valuation Looks Reasonable

At first glance, Broadcom's valuation multiples may appear unreasonably high with a P/E [TTM] of 31x and a price/sales ratio [TTM] of almost 12x:

Seeking Alpha, AVGO's Valuation

However, taking into account the strong volatility of the P/E ratio over time, we are now in a relatively reasonable zone where the next-year P/E ratio is pricing in a severe contraction, indicating further rapid growth in EPS next year.

Data by YCharts

The very high volatility of AVGO's P/E ratio does not allow any clear conclusions to be drawn about the fairness of the company's valuation. I, therefore, suggest focusing on the free cash flow figures, as these are smoother and do not fluctuate as much as the 'paper net profit'.

Since 2019 inclusive, AVGO has grown its FCF at a CAGR of ~13.74%, which is very high for such a large company that also pays decent dividends. We don't have figures for next-year FCF yield, but if we assume that growth remains the same next year, FCF should be around $20.05bn, giving a FCF yield of ~4%. This is slightly more than the TTM figure, but less than the historical average, so by this metric AVGO is slightly more expensive than potential investors would like to see.

Data by YCharts

However, given the new tailwind, we cannot ignore the potential for FCF margin growth that the company will have over the next few years. I expect the FCF to sales ratio to return to its usual growth path by FY2030:

Excel, author's calculations

With a WACC of 8% and an exit P/CF multiple of 20x, this results in a fair valuation of AVGO at ~$1301/share, giving us an upside potential of ~21%.

Excel, author's valuation model for AVGO stock

The same model gave me a fair valuation for the stock in July 2023, when AVGO was trading way lower than today. Why did this happen and what is the difference now?

The sales forecast you see above has changed dramatically in recent months. If back in July analysts expected FY2024 consensus revenue of $38.3 billion, this figure has now risen to >$50 billion.

Seeking Alpha, AVGO's Revenue Estimates Revisions

In other words, the impact of AI and the consequences of the VMware acquisition gave a significant boost to sales expectations, which has led to undervalued AVGO shares.

The Verdict

To be honest, I like Broadcom more than any other company in its sector. Good dividends, a clear share buyback policy, sustainable levers for future development and growth - the company has it all. Maybe I missed the moment to upgrade the stock to 'buy" because expectations changed so quickly [within a few weeks] and the company became significantly undervalued. But there is still upside potential, and it's above my "15% threshold" that I use to pick companies for a buy recommendation. However, context is very important here. The S&P 500 Index (SPY) looks very overheated in my opinion and will most likely come under pressure sometime in FY2024 when the current earnings expectations meet reality. But that's the topic for a separate macro article. What worries me is a potentially poor backdrop for AVGO's growth in the new year. I'd like to take another look at this idea if the stock drops 10-15% from here and its earnings and revenue expectations don't change. Then I'm ready to upgrade the stock to Buy. But until then, it's a must-have for any long-term portfolio. A 'strong hold', as I like to say.

Thanks for reading!