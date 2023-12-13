Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NVDY: 23% Yield At The Expense Of Capped Exposure To Nvidia

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF seeks to capture the risk and return characteristics of Nvidia through a synthetic covered call strategy.
  • As a result of the synthetic covered call strategy, there are some serious implications that have to be considered by investors.
  • The most critical aspect is that there is a limitation on the potential gain captured by the fund that could stem from the well-performing underlying stock (i.e., NVDA).
  • Given that the pocketed premiums constitute a minor part of the overall return equations, the benefit doesn't seem to outweigh the implied opportunity cost.
  • Besides the preference for dividend income, I do not see a logical scenario for holding the fund. It could perform well during periods when NVDA trades sideways, but considering the company and the share price history, it seems to be a highly unlikely case.

Moscow, Russia - April 7, 2019: NVIDIA video chip on the motherboard

Antonio Bordunovi

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) is one of the classical YieldMax ETFs, which seeks to capture a part of the risk and return characteristics that are associated with very popular and liquid S&P 500 names.

In

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.72K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

20$Bill profile picture
20$Bill
Today, 1:35 PM
Comments (10.87K)
I have 7 YM with an average 42% yield. As with any stock your buy in price matters. And where you put your cash dividend matters. Trading sideways doesn’t benefit options. The more volatile the more made on options..
Invest4Wealth profile picture
Invest4Wealth
Today, 1:26 PM
Comments (354)
All I know is NVDA is down -3.68% while NVDY is down only -1.68% in the last 30 days BUT NVDY owners also received $.507 per share in dividends or 27.69% annual yield as of the close price (buy price 30 days ago)!

Looks like a winner.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on NVDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.