Pfizer 2024 Guidance - Relentless COVID Pain Isn't Over

Dec. 13, 2023 1:06 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock, PFE:CA StockSGEN6 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer cuts financial guidance for 2024 due to slumping Covid drug demand and inability of the Seagen contribution to offset losses.
  • The biopharma forecasts an EPS jump back to ~$2.15 in 2024, but the Covid business continues to impact financials.
  • PFE stock gets intriguing at this valuation once Pfizer management is able to show stability in the business without further Covid drug sales hits.
Army Reserve Centre Hosts Walk-in Covid Vaccination Site

Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images News

In another disappointing move, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) cut financial guidance for the period ahead. The biopharma continues to struggle with slumping Covid drug demand, while the Seagen (SGEN) contribution

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
45.1K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Today, 1:51 PM
Comments (56.72K)
Per Brian Sullivan of CNBC.

-CDC data shows barely 10% of adults under 50 and only 1 in 5 people between ages 50 & 64 have taken any booster at all.

twitter.com/...
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 1:47 PM
Comments (7.24K)
The management will be under fire over the next few months…
K
KFYY
Today, 1:27 PM
Comments (2.78K)
What if Pfizer will not be able to generate next year $8 billion in revenues from the Covid vaccine and drugs?

What if in 2025 it will generate zero revenues from COVID???

They will have to cut again the guidance.

Is the dividend safe?
TaxCpamba profile picture
TaxCpamba
Today, 1:24 PM
Comments (2.48K)
I do feel the dividend is in jeopardy.
r
rockjcp
Today, 1:16 PM
Comments (8.32K)
Dip positions the patient investor for a big bump!
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 1:15 PM
Comments (1.67K)
nice call mark , nice write up i take it very small positon in pfe here back to 2020 low unbelevable t y again @Stone Fox Capital
can we make it the buy now on the roku on this pulback? t y @Stone Fox Capital
