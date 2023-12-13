Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rally Or Retreat? Why This Halving Could Be Different

Dec. 13, 2023 1:15 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD) Crypto4 Comments
Summary

  • Bitcoin has rallied over 20% in the last month, suggesting the bottom is in, and the bull market is approaching.
  • Previous halving cycles have shown a similar price action, with Bitcoin rallying after the halving and reaching new all-time highs.
  • However, with everyone expecting a halving rally, it's possible that the market may not behave as expected, and the final Bitcoin price target could be lower than anticipated.
Thesis Summary

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has rallied over 20% in the last month, creating a strong confirmation for many that, indeed, the bottom is in and the bull market approaches.

A lot of investors are now expecting Bitcoin to

