Shopify Stock: Time To Trim (Rating Downgrade)

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shopify stock has seen a 40% increase since my last 'Buy' call, outperforming the S&P 500 by a huge margin.
  • Shopify achieved profitability on a GAAP basis for the second consecutive quarter and delivered a strong financial performance in Q3 FY2023.
  • But I think Shopify's valuation has become stretched today.
Shopify Germany

Sean Gallup

I've been covering Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) stock here on Seeking Alpha since July 2023, initially starting coverage as a speculative idea (which didn't work out) and shifting focus to a longer-term success story for the company that eventually bore

Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Long Strong profile picture
Long Strong
Today, 2:45 PM
Comments (321)
Listening to Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speak now…..and sounds like both a very dovish Fed now and very soft landing are happening…..

………this a massive tailwind for 2024 for ~Shopify’s~ share price, along with them firing on all cylinders by adding many more differentiated & high margin solutions, adding a huge numbers of new merchants (including many enterprise ones, some with $ billions of their own revenue [aka GMV for ~Shopify~], plus investing in key providers through the commerce landscape…

I see it being extremely likely ~Shopify~ as a company and ~Shopify’s~ stock have a very strong 2024.
Big & Tall profile picture
Big & Tall
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (160)
@Danil Sereda,
If it’s time to trim, shouldn’t your rating be sell or strong sell rather than hold?
Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 3:03 PM
Comments (20.58K)
@big & Tall

With all $SHOP tailwinds, I can’t wrap my head around why anyone would sell. I mean, I’m not a fortune teller day trader trying to speculate day to day swings based on tea leaves, where the indicators I look at are more about a long list of tailwinds for $SHOP, that should add up over time to big share price gains, unless some big black swan event happens again. But it’s proven to be a bad investment strategy to solely make investment decisions on something bad happening that could take years or decades to arrive.

Long story short, lots of good news for $SHOP today.
