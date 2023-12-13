SDI Productions

Pretty much every person who invests in individual stocks has their own approach to investing. As an example, when I buy stock or rate it highly, my expectation is not that the investment will pay off significantly over the course of a year. That's always the hope, but my plan is to hold the stock for three to five years in order to generate the kind of returns that I want. But every so often, an investment I make or a call that I make will experience tremendous upside in a short window of time. And when that does occur, it might make sense to exit early or lower expectations.

A great example of this playing out can actually be seen by looking at a relatively small bank with a market capitalization of $1.59 billion. That institution is Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB), a firm that was hit significantly earlier this year by the banking crisis. Unlike many of the other players that were hit hard by that downturn, Live Oak Bancshares is fairly removed from where all the action was. After all, it is based out of North Carolina. Though like those institutions that were hit rather hard, most of the operations that Live Oak Bancshares engages in are focused on catering to small businesses. Since the publication of an article about the enterprise in early April of this year in which I rated it a ‘strong buy’, shares have seen upside of 52.7%. That dwarfs the 12.7% seen by the S&P 500. While the data that has come out since then makes me confident that the long-term outlook for the company is positive, this massive increase in pricing has led me to downgrade the firm to a ‘buy’.

Some improvements, some weaknesses

Back when I wrote about Live Oak Bancshares earlier this year, we only had data covering through the final quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. Since then, we have had new data come out that covers the first nine months of 2023. From a balance sheet perspective, the picture for the institution has gotten quite a bit better. To see what I mean, we should first touch on the value of loans on its books.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

At the end of 2022, Live Oak Bancshares had $7.34 billion worth of loans. Despite the turmoil in the banking sector, the institution has seen an increase in loans on its books every quarter since then. By the end of the third quarter of this year, the company had grown its loan book to $8.20 billion. That represents an increase of $858.4 million in the span of only nine months. As has always been the case, much of the company's exposure falls under the small business category. In fact, as of the end of the most recent quarter, 70.4% of the value of its loans fall under its small business banking operations. That is down, however, from the 74.9% exposure that it had as of the end of 2022.

Even as the value of loans have increased, the value of both cash and securities have increased as well. Although not as high as the $812.1 million reported in the second quarter of this year, cash and cash equivalents stood at the end of the third quarter at $538.5 million. That's up from the $420.6 million the company reported at the end of last year. The value of securities, meanwhile, has risen from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. On top of all of this, debt has actually managed to decrease. At the end of last year, the institution had $83.2 million worth of debt. That number now stands at $25.8 million. So, in essence, the bank went from having very little debt to having even less.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

It's important to note that none of this would be possible without a corresponding increase in the value of deposits of the institution. This was the big worry of many who panicked during the banking crisis earlier this year. Institutions with high amounts of uninsured deposits experienced massive outflows of capital. That ultimately killed some of the institutions while hobbling others. The good news for shareholders of Live Oak Bancshares, though, is that deposits only ever continued to expand. They totaled $8.88 billion at the end of last year. They grew to $9.42 billion in the first quarter and, as of the end of the third quarter, they totaled just a hair over $10 billion. Part of this surge can certainly be chalked up to the fact that the institution already had very low uninsured deposit exposure. At the end of last year, 17.6% of deposits were uninsured. That number is even lower today at $1.48 billion, or 14.6%. To put this in perspective, the overwhelming majority of banks that I have looked at this year have had uninsured deposit exposure well in excess of 25%, and perhaps only a couple were as low as or lower than what Live Oak Bancshares happens to be.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This isn't to say that everything has been going great. The sad fact is that Live Oak Bancshares has experienced some pain. And that pain is on the income side of things. For the first nine months of this year, the institution reported net interest income of $213.4 million. That's down slightly from the $220.3 million reported the same time last year. Even though the value of loans, securities, and cash, have all increased, the net interest margin at the institution has fallen. In the third quarter of last year, for instance, it was 3.84%. That number in the third quarter of this year came in at 3.37%. This makes sense when you consider the high interest rate environment that we're in and the competitiveness that would build in that makes attracting capital more expensive for financial institutions.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The real problem though was a decrease in non-interest income. Non-interest income actually plummeted from $218.9 million to only $81.6 million. There are several working parts to this, any one of which we could spend some time on. The most significant, by far, involved the equity method investments that the company has. In the first nine months of this year, the company reported a loss of $6 million. For the same time last year, it was a gain of $146.1 million. The biggest driver behind that swing was a $120.5 million gain that the company booked in the second quarter of last year associated with the sale of its interest in Finxact. So if anything, financial performance in 2022 is artificially inflated because of that sale. Even so, that brought net profits down from $174.4 million to $57.7 million.

This pain, combined with a surge in pricing for the institution, has made me realize that now is the appropriate time for a downgrade. Based on my own estimates, the bank should be trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of about 9.7. That's still attractive and it is below the 10.4 average seen in the space. Meanwhile, its price to book multiple is 1.88, while the price to tangible book value is only slightly higher at 1.89. These are both higher than most of the banks that I have seen over the past year. But as I pointed out before, this is not your typical bank.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

From all that I can see, Live Oak Bancshares appears to be sitting in a pretty good financial spot right now. Loans, cash, securities, and deposits, all continue to expand nicely. Debt has fallen and overall financial performance looks nice. We have seen some weakness from a revenue and profit perspective, but much of that can really be chalked up to irregular strength last year. Given these factors, I would say that a ‘buy’ rating makes the most sense for the company at this point in time.